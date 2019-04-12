A Tribute To Tom Petty Comes to The Palace Danbury

Everything you ever need to know about love, life, and the American dream is in Tom Petty's music. One of the great songwriters of his generation, Petty's hits read like the ultimate classic rock playlist; Free Falling, I Won't Back Down, Runnin' Down A Dream, American Girl, and this list goes on and on!

We miss Tom Petty. In 2017 we became part of the the brokenhearted when he died at the age of 66. His legacy of music lives on.

In 2018 The Tom Petty Project began. This powerhouse band features Connecticut residents Pete Najarian on guitar and lead vocals, Scott Persson on drums, Phil LoPresti on lead guitar and vocals, Mark Bridgman on bass and vocals, and Glen Cavazzi on keyboard. All accomplished musicians in their own right, now combined they've created something special. There's no costumes, big hats, or flashy videos with these guys. They're dedicated to playing the remarkable catalog of Tom's solo, Heartbreaker, and Traveling Wilbury hits with passion, authenticity, and a whole lotta fun.

"Until now, I'd been challenged to find a tribute that accurately recreates the Tom Petty experience. The Tom Petty Project does not disappoint,' said Carol Freud Spiegel, The Palace Danbury's Managing Director.

The Tom Petty Project will appear at The Palace Danbury on Friday, May 3rd. Doors open at 7PM. Show starts at 8PM. General Admission. Tickets are $29 and can be purchased online at www.thepalacedanbury.com, by phone at 203-794-9944 or at the box office starting one hour before showtime. Come early to grab a bite to eat at one of the conveniently located restaurants within walking distance of the theatre.

The Palace Danbury is located at 165 Main Street, in Danbury, Connecticut. There is plenty of free and monitored parking onsite for theatre patrons.

For more information about this and all upcoming shows visit www.thepalacedanbury.com.





