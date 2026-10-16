A PIECE OF MY HEART to Offer 50 Complimentary Tickets for Veterans
The Shirley Lauro play, directed by Jacqui Hubbard, tells the stories of six American women who served in Vietnam during the war.
Ivoryton Playhouse has announced that the Gary Sinise Foundation will sponsor 50 tickets for veterans and military personnel to attend Ivoryton Playhouse's production of A Piece of My Heart on Friday, October 23, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
Veterans and current service members can reserve complimentary tickets by calling the Playhouse box office at 860-767-7318, mentioning the Gary Sinise Foundation promotion, and sharing their military service history with box office staff. With only 50 sponsored tickets available, those interested are encouraged to reserve their seats as soon as possible.
Written by Shirley Lauro and directed by Jacqui Hubbard, A Piece of My Heart tells the stories of six American women who travel to Vietnam to serve in military and civilian roles. Inspired by the firsthand accounts collected in Keith Walker's oral history of the same name, the play follows these women before, during, and long after the war. Though the characters are fictional, their experiences are rooted in the testimony of women who were there.
The first act brings audiences into the women's lives as they arrive in Vietnam with different backgrounds, expectations, and reasons for serving. Amid the demands of caring for the wounded and supporting the troops, they find friendship, moments of laughter, and comfort in the music of the era. The second act follows their return to a divided America, where the effects of their service continue and recognition of what they endured is often hard to find. Together, their stories reveal a part of the Vietnam War too often left out of the telling.
The production has been moving audiences and receiving heartfelt praise from the Playhouse community. Its intimate portrayal of service, sacrifice, and the struggle to come home has prompted reflection on the experiences of veterans and the women whose contributions have so often gone unacknowledged.
The Gary Sinise Foundation's sponsorship offers an opportunity to welcome more veterans and military personnel to share in that experience, an experience inspired by the Vietnam veterans in Gary's own family and his early days at Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago when they proudly brought the Vietnam War drama Tracers to the theatre in 1984. It was during Tracers when 'Vet's Night' was first introduced where each Tuesday night, veterans could attend a free performance as a way to honor their service and sacrifice, a longstanding tradition that still continues today through the support of the Gary Sinise Foundation.
A Piece of My Heart continues through October 25 at Ivoryton Playhouse, 103 Main Street, Ivoryton. The 50 sponsored tickets are available exclusively for the Friday, October 23, 7:30 p.m. performance. To reserve, call 860-767-7318.
Audience advisory: This production includes strong language, themes of war and trauma, theatrical haze, sudden loud sounds, and flashing lighting effects. A full content advisory is available at ivorytonplayhouse.org.
ABOUT THE Gary Sinise FOUNDATION
Gary Sinise is an award-winning actor and humanitarian, best known for his roles in CSI:NY, Apollo 13, and his Oscar-nominated performance in the film Forrest Gump as the wounded Vietnam veteran Lt. Dan Taylor. An advocate for our nation's defenders since the 1980s, after 9/11 Sinise began a tireless crusade to support America's military and first responders around the world with handshake tours and concerts with his band, the Lt. Dan Band. In 2011, he established the Gary Sinise Foundation as an extension of those efforts. Today, the Foundation is building custom homes for severely wounded heroes, honoring and supporting the families of our fallen, providing essential equipment and training for first responders, improving the mental wellness of our defenders, and so much more. For more information and to support, visit www.garysinisefoundation.org.
Photo Credit: Jonathan Steele
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