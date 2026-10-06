Photos: A PIECE OF MY HEART is Now Playing Ivoryton Playhouse

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A Piece of My Heart is now playing at Ivoryton Playhouse. Check out all new photos below!

Drawn from firsthand accounts, the play follows American women who served in military and civilian roles through their experiences in Vietnam, their return home, and the lasting impact of war. Their stories reveal courage, compassion, humor, and heartbreak while asking audiences to recognize women whose service has too often been overlooked.

Directed by Ivoryton Playhouse Executive Director Jacqui Hubbard, the production opened October 2. It offers an intimate look at the people behind the history: women who cared for the wounded, brought comfort amid chaos, and struggled to make sense of what they witnessed.

"At its core, A Piece of My Heart is about service and its human cost," says Hubbard, of the play's exploration of trauma. "But we also get to experience the profound moments of friendship, resilience, and connection. Together, they create a portrait of women whose contributions deserve to be remembered and honored."

An all-female creative team helps bring these stories to life, with scenic design by Kim Zhou, lighting design by Qier Luo, prop design by Kat Schorn (she/they), costume design by Heidi Hanson, projection design by Ein Kim, and sound design by Rhian Franchebois. Zhou's scenic design draws inspiration from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, creating a setting that connects remembrance with the women's deeply personal accounts.

For veterans and their families, the production offers an opportunity for recognition and reflection. For audiences encountering these stories for the first time, it opens a window onto a part of American history that deserves to be heard.

A Piece of My Heart continues through October 25, 2026, at Ivoryton Playhouse. A veteran's discount is available for every performance. For tickets and performance information, visit ivorytonplayhouse.org or call the box office at 860-767-7318.

Audience advisory: This production contains strong language, themes of war and trauma, descriptions of death and injury, and discussions of sexual violence, racism, sexism, and PTSD. The production also uses theatrical haze, sudden loud sounds, and flashing lighting effects.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Steele



Photo Credit: Jonathan Steele

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