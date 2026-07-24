MARY POPPINS to Open at Musicals at Richter in Danbury This Summer

NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. Sign Up

Musicals at Richter will continue its 42nd season under the stars with Cameron Mackintosh and Disney's 'Mary Poppins,' playing July 24-August 8. Featuring a live band and a cast of talented local actors, performances take place outdoors under the stars at the Richter Arts Center, 100 Aunt Hack Road, in Danbury, adjacent to the Richter Park Public Golf Course, just off I-84, Exit 2.

Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, this dazzling musical follows the magical, mysterious and 'practically perfect' nanny Mary Poppins. Once she arrives at the Banks household, she uses a mix of whimsy, discipline and enchantment to help the family reconnect. The score features the beloved Sherman Brothers' songs from the movie, along with additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, and a book by Julian Fellowes.

At the helm of MAR's 'Mary Poppins' is director Kate Kovacs (New Milford), whose previous directing credits include the East Coast premiere of 'Pretty Woman' (Thomaston Opera House), 'The Addams Family' (New Fairfield High School), 'Stepping Out' (Sherman Playhouse), 'Legally Blonde' (Simsbury Theatre Guild) and 'City of Angels' (Arts @ Angeloria's).

Joining Kovacs as music director is Vincent Fontenelli (Danbury). A recent graduate of Berklee College of Music, Fontenelli's previous music directing credits include 'Seussical JR' (MAR), 'Something Rotten JR' (Newtown Middle School), and 'The Music Man JR' (St. Joseph's School, Danbury). A veteran stage performer at MAR, he also writes and records with his band, Flapjack Sunday.

Melissa Arizzi (Danbury) serves as choreographer for the 'Mary Poppins' team in her third show for Richter, having created steps for 'The Little Mermaid' in 2025 and 'Grease' in 2024. Arizzi is the owner of Just Dance School of Performing Arts in Danbury and an award-winning choreographer who was recently nominated for Choreographer of the Year recognition by Platinum National Dance Competition.

'Mary Poppins' features a talented local cast of MAR veterans and newcomers. Helen Seda (Sherman) takes on the iconic title role of Mary Poppins, a seemingly magical nanny, and Rob Fontenelli (Danbury) portrays Mary's friend Bert, an amiable chimney sweep and street artist. Seda previously appeared on the Richter stage in 'Grease' and 'Evita.' Fontenelli was last seen at MAR as LeFou in 'Beauty and the Beast.'

Making their Richter debuts as George and Winifred Banks are Bob Roda (Bethel) and Laura Huling (Brookfield). They are joined by MAR Summer Youth Workshop veterans Katherine Hadermayer (Ridgefield) and Brendan Famularo (Bethel) as Jane and Michael Banks.

Featured players include Joan Velez Roberts (Pawling, NY) as the Banks' housekeeper Mrs. Brill, Nicky Eklund (New Fairfield) as young servant Robertson Ay, Barbara Kessler (Danbury) as Mrs. Corry, Ashley McLeod (Newtown) as Miss Andrew, Priscilla Squiers (Danbury) as Bird Woman and Chris Neville (Bethel) as the Bank Chairman.

Other Cherry Tree Lane regulars include Angie Joachim (Ridgefield) as Miss Lark and Walter Ruszczyk (Brewster, NY) as Admiral Boom. Hailey Mott (Bethel) portrays Neleus, a statue that comes to life, and John Paul Akter (Derby) plays the Parkkeeper and insistent bank customer Von Hussler.

In the nursery, playing a number of animated toys, are Vivienne Bournos (New Fairfield) as Valentine, Christian Eklund and Lucia Eklund (New Fairfield) as Teddy and Doll, along with Pedro Couy (Danbury) as Mr. Punch.

Featured dancers in the production include Taylor Byrne (Brewster, NY), Angie Joachim (Ridgefield), Katie Paniccia (Highland, NY), Nomita Ramchandani (Weston), Jackie Alleva Sanfratello (Bethel) and Jackie Ziegelmeier (Danbury).

Taking on a variety of roles in the teen ensemble are Olivia Caulford, Victoria Mostacciuolo, Charlotte Neville, Noelle Neville, Mia Roche and Chloe Rysz (Bethel); Zoe Morales, Zoe Talley, Josh Tejada, Katie Ziegelmeier and Natalie Ziegelmeier (Danbury); and Sky Corradino (Brewster, NY) and Emily Hughes (Lagrangeville, NY).

Rounding out the cast are adult ensemble members Sonya Alexander (Fairfield), Vycki Higley (Danbury), Lori Mott (Bethel) and Virginia Ruszczyk (Brewster, NY).

Set design for the production is by Kate Kovacs, with lighting design by Eric Schutz of Visual Wavelength. Costumes and wigs are designed by Stephanie Salsman. Arden Minor (Danbury) serves as production stage manager, joined by Katy Sousa (Danbury) as stage and deck manager. MAR Artistic Director Denise Fontenelli (Danbury) is producer. Of special note, ASL interpretation will be offered at the Saturday, August 1 performance.

Need more Connecticut Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming