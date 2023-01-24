Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wright State Theatre Presents ARCADIA Next Month

Performances run February 3-12.

Jan. 24, 2023  

Wright State Theatre Presents ARCADIA Next Month

Wright State Theatre will present Tom Stoppard's romantic play of ideas, ARCADIA at Wright State University's Creative Arts Center from February 3-12.

Stoppard is widely considered one of the greatest playwrights of the English language, and ARCADIA one of his most impressive works. Many audiences know Stoppard for his early play, ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD, or his screenplay for SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE. First produced in 1993, ARCADIA leaps artfully between the past and present, certainty and confusion, genius and unexpressed passion. The play explores the possibilities life offers as we make seemingly minor, but irreversible choices.

ARCADIA is directed by Marya Spring Cordes (Associate Chair of the School of Fine and Performing Arts), whose recent works at Wright State include SWEET CHARITY, THE WOLVES and THE CURIOUS INCEDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME. She is also a regular contributor at The Human Race Theatre Company, among other professional theatres. About ARCADIA she says, "Arcadia is a witty and thoughtful comedy that strikes you immediately with the beauty of the language and complexity of the relationships. The audience moves between real time (of 1809) and a future reality decidedly set on exhuming the mysteries of the past. The play is emotionally riveting, Stoppard's mystery keeps you on the edge of your seat and the payoff is stunning". Set in a classic British manor home called Sidley Park, Stoppard has created a dual world of both the present day and 1809, which alternate and eventually overlap with each other in a theatrical experience that will leave audiences enraptured. Stoppard has the rare ability to make complex ideas of physics, philosophy, higher math and even chaos theory accessible and powerfully dramatic to all of us.

ARCADIA has scenic design by Michael Brewer (Wright State's SWEAT, 9 TO 5 and others), costume design by senior Design/Technology major Sean Hannah, lighting design by Prof. Matthew Benjamin, properties design by John Lavarnway, sound design by James Dunlap, technical direction by Kevin Nedberg, and stage management by Isabella Myers.

Arcadia runs from February 3 - 12 in Wright State's Creative Arts Center Festival Playhouse. For tickets, www.wright.edu/theatre or Box Office (937) 775-2500.




Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
MadLab Theatre to Present SNOWVILLE CAFE and CARL FLUNT This Season Photo
MadLab Theatre to Present SNOWVILLE CAFE and CARL FLUNT This Season
MadLab Theatre will present Snowville Cafe in February and Carl Flunt Would Protect You from Trucks in March.
Dublin Scioto High Schools Theatre Course Performs Lovewells EVERGLOW In The Shows U.S. De Photo
Dublin Scioto High School's Theatre Course Performs Lovewell's EVERGLOW In The Show's U.S. Debut
The Lovewell Institute for the Creative Arts' 'Everglow'- first hitting the stage in mid-2017 in Sweden- reimagines the real-world story of the Radium Girls and the U.S. Radium Corporation back in 1917 as women were first employed in factories amidst World War 1 and the discovery of Radium.
Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadways RUMORS Photo
Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS
Neil Simons’ farce in two acts; this play takes place on a quiet May evening at an upscale Victorian home in Palisades about twenty miles north of New York City where 4 couples are getting together for the 10th anniversary party of Charlie Brock, the Deputy Mayor of New York, and his wife, Myra. Watch as everything goes topsy-turvy from the start. Performances run Jan. 20 - Feb. 5, 2023 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link:https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/66825

More Hot Stories For You


MadLab Theatre to Present SNOWVILLE CAFE and CARL FLUNT This SeasonMadLab Theatre to Present SNOWVILLE CAFE and CARL FLUNT This Season
January 22, 2023

MadLab Theatre will present Snowville Cafe in February and Carl Flunt Would Protect You from Trucks in March.
Dublin Scioto High School's Theatre Course Performs Lovewell's EVERGLOW In The Show's U.S. DebutDublin Scioto High School's Theatre Course Performs Lovewell's EVERGLOW In The Show's U.S. Debut
January 19, 2023

The Lovewell Institute for the Creative Arts' 'Everglow'- first hitting the stage in mid-2017 in Sweden- reimagines the real-world story of the Radium Girls and the U.S. Radium Corporation back in 1917 as women were first employed in factories amidst World War 1 and the discovery of Radium.
Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club to Present CLUE: ONSTAGE (HIGH SCHOOL EDITION)Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club to Present CLUE: ONSTAGE (HIGH SCHOOL EDITION)
January 15, 2023

Dublin Coffman High School (DCHS) Drama Club brings a classic board game and motion picture to life with Clue: Onstage (High School Edition). Six guests assemble at remote Boddie Manor for a dinner party. When their host turns up dead, the guests must race to find the killer.
Columbus Symphony Seeks Nominations For Music Educator AwardsColumbus Symphony Seeks Nominations For Music Educator Awards
January 10, 2023

The Columbus Symphony is currently accepting online nominations for their 26th annual Music Educator Awards, honoring individuals making a difference in our community through their dedication to music education and efforts to promote a greater understanding of and appreciation for music education. Four awards will be given to exemplary music educators in the categories of elementary, secondary, private/community-based, and lifetime achievement.
Columbus Symphony's Masterworks Season Continues Into 2023Columbus Symphony's Masterworks Season Continues Into 2023
January 6, 2023

The Columbus Symphony's 2022-23 Masterworks Season continues into the new year, showcasing the best in orchestral music by composers including Brahms, Beethoven, Mozart, Mahler, Schubert and many more, as well as works that will be performed for the first time on the Ohio Theatre stage.
share