World Premiere of AN UMBRELLA ON A RAINY, RAINY DAY Comes to Abbey Theater Of Dublin

The Abbey Theater of Dublin will present the world premiere production of "An Umbrella on a Rainy, Rainy Day," written by local Playwright Robert Cooperman. Performances take place Aug. 22-24 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets for the production are $24 and are available for purchase at DublinOhioUSA.gov/abbey-theater.

A family is blessed by the surprise arrival of a new addition. Although initially enamored with the child, the others (except the mother) are concerned that he smiles all the time and seems impervious to pain. The parents proceed to go on a quest to determine if there's anything wrong with the newest member of the family.

"The Abbey Theater of Dublin is honored to spotlight a Dublin, Ohio playwright with the world premiere of 'An Umbrella on a Rainy, Rainy Day,'" says the Abbey Theater of Dublin's Supervisor Joe Bishara. "Cooperman's drama explores a young life undeterred by the challenges of the world and asks us to consider whether this is a fault or a virtue."

The cast for "An Umbrella on a Rainy, Rainy Day" is as follows:

Julia Cannell (Mother)

Nathan Haley (Father)

Cindy Tran Nguyen (Sister)

Euan Baker (Brother)

Jack Van Winkle (Child)

Caleb Baker (Teacher/Clergy/Barry's Father)

Reina Watson (Doctor/Government Official/Barry's Mother)

For more information about the Abbey Theater of Dublin, visit DublinOhioUSA.gov/abbey-theater and follow the Abbey Theater on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Robert Cooperman (Playwright - An Umbrella on a Rainy, Rainy Day) - has been involved with theatre for many years, both in his native New York City and in his current home, Dublin, Ohio. Robert earned his Ph.D. in English from The Ohio State University and has been an Adjunct Professor of English and Theatre at Ohio University-Lancaster. He is the founder and president of Stage Right Theatrics, a contributor for The Epoch Times, the host of the podcast Stage Right for Right America Media, and a monthly guest on 'RAW! With Mindy and Boots' on 610 WTVN. Aside from his interest in theatre, Robert is a connoisseur of parrots and an avid New York Yankee fan.​

Niko Carter (Director) - is an actor and director based out of Central Ohio, originally from the Cleveland area. They have a BFA in Acting/Directing with a focus on Stage Combat. Recent production credits include 'Garage Invasion' (Director), 'The Drums of War' (Assistant Director), 'This Too Shall Pass' (Director), 'Young and Unsullied' (Director), and 'West Side Story' (Fight Director/Captain).

