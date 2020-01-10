Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Choreography (Community)

Cindy Straub - CRAZY FOR YOU - Westerville Civic Theatre

Best Choreography (Educational)

Taya Lukacsko - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School

Best Choreography (Professional)

Dionysia Williams - BRING IT ON - Columbus Children's Theatre

Best Costume Design (Community)

Patrick Bryant - INTO THE WOODS - Imagine Productions

Best Costume Design (Educational)

Sue McMullen - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School

Best Costume Design (Professional)

Linda Mullin - MUSICAL THE MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live

Best Director of a Musical (Community)

Katey Munger and Michael Ruehrmund - MARY POPPINS - Westerville Civic Theatre

Best Director of a Musical (Educational)

Cynthia Macioce - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

Julie Klein - MUSICAL THE MUSICAL - ShadowboxLive

Best Director of a Play (Community)

Timothy Smith - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pickerington Community Theatre

Best Director of a Play (Educational)

Cynthia Macioce - 26 PEBBLES - Gahanna Lincoln High School

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

Joe Bishara - THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Evolution Theatre Company/CATCO

Best Female under 18 (Educational)

Cami Weldon - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School

Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Community)

Caleb Jingo - MARY POPPINS - Westerville Civic Theatre

Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Educational)

David Rice - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School

Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Cabot Rea - KISS ME KATE - Northland Performing Arts Center

Best Lead Actor in a Play (Community)

Dan Griscom - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pickerington Community Theatre

Best Lead Actor in a Play (Educational)

Caleb Jingo - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Westerville South High School

Best Lead Actor in a Play (Professional)

Benjamin Turner - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors' Theatre of Columbus

Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Community)

Mackenzie Leland - MARY POPPINS - Westerville Civic Theatre

Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Educational)

Cami Weldon - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School

Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Summit J Starr - MUSICAL THE MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live

Best Lead Actress in a Play (Community)

Veronica Rittenour - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Out of the Box Community Theater

Best Lead Actress in a Play (Educational)

Bronte Johnson - 26 PEBBLES - Gahanna Lincoln High School

Best Lead Actress in a Play (Professional)

Priyanka Shetty - THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Evolution Theatre Company/CATCO

Best Lighting (Educational)

T. J. Gerckens - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Otterbein University

Best Lighting Design (Community)

Dale Harris / Alexandra Downour - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ohio University Lancaster Community Theatre

Best Lighting Design (Professional)

Dylan G. Bollinger - MATILDA - Weathervane Playhouse

Best Male under 18 (Educational)

Tyler Tucker - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR - New Albany MS

Best Music Director (Community)

Christina Bernthold - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ohio University Lancaster Community Theatre

Best Music Director (Educational)

Jeremy Lahman - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School

Best Music Director (Professional)

Kevin Sweeny - MUSICAL THE MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live

Best Musical (Community)

LEGALLY BLONDE - Ohio University Lancaster Community Theatre

Best Musical (Educational)

MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School

Best Musical (Professional)

MUSICAL THE MUSICAL - SHADOWBOX LIVE

Best Play (Community)

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pickerington Community Theatre

Best Play (Educational)

26 PEBBLES - Gahanna Lincoln High School

Best Play (Professional)

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Evolution Theatre Company/CATCO

Best Scenic Design (Community)

Dan Hildebrand - MARY POPPINS - Westerville Civic Theatre

Best Scenic Design (Educational)

Chris Wagner - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School

Best Scenic Design (Professional)

Matthew Hamel - MATILDA - Weathervane Playhouse

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Community)

Samuel Wolf - WILLY WONKA JR. - MTVarts

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Educational)

Colin Smith - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Nicholas Wilson - MUSICAL THE MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (Community)

Eric Muller - THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Worthington Community Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (Educational)

Nate Asamoah - 26 PEBBLES - Gahanna Lincoln High School

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (Professional)

David Hammond - DRACULA - Columbus Children's Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Community)

Wren Jackson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wagnalls Community Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Educational)

Trinity Nhem - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Natalie Tangeman - BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL - Columbus Children's Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Community)

Megan Trimble - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pickerington Community Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Educational)

Cami Weldon - 26 PEBBLES - Gahanna Lincoln High School

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Professional)

Kate Lingnofski - HAND TO GOD - Short North Stage

Theatre of the Year (Community)

Westerville Civic Theatre

Theatre of the Year (Educational)

Gahanna Lincoln High School

Theatre of the Year (Professional)

Shadowbox Live

