Westerville North High School Will Be the Setting of a Site-Specific HEATHERS

Theatre visionary Brian Clowdus, whose immersive approach to the stage is reinvigorating live theatre nationwide, will work with Columbus Children's Theatre (CCT) to bring "Heathers: The Musical" to life within an actual high school summer 2020. Westerville City Schools, a district that prioritizes theatre, will provide an ideal location for this unique experience, opening Westerville North High School to audiences for the run of the show. "Picture walking down the halls of the school with the Heathers slamming lockers left and right in a production where you aren't watching...you are in it!" offers Clowdus. "This immersive production will come to life using state-of-the-art technology in which every space of the school becomes part of this cult classic musical!"

The show will open Thursday, July 16, 2020 and run through Sunday, August 9. Tickets will go on sale February 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available through https://columbuschildrenstheatre.org.

The partnership reinforces CCT's commitment to artistic development for theatre students and the area's professional talent. "CCT is thrilled to offer this opportunity to our students, other aspiring performers in central Ohio, and Columbus area artists," says Susan Pringle, Executive Director for Columbus Children's Theatre. Pringle adds, "Brian Clowdus Experiences is a growing national powerhouse, and CCT is the right creative partner at the right time for a show based on the cult film classic."

Clowdus agrees. "Absolutely. Heathers is a DREAM show for me, but I said I only wanted to do it with actual high school students and in an actual school... and here it is actually happening. It's going to be a mythic good time!"

The partnership also signals an exciting new era for youth theatre audiences and artistic teams in Columbus and aligns with CCT's vision to bring the Power of the StageSM to all children and their families in Ohio. "Theatre arts and education offer enduring social, emotional, and physical benefits that are so important and relevant to our youngest generation," offers Lisa Morales Cook, Director of Marketing for CCT. "I am confident that our time with Brian Clowdus Experiences will positively impact Columbus' relationship to the stage long after the last curtain call."

Auditions for "Heathers: The Musical" will be held January 17-20 at Columbus Children's Theatre, 177 E Naghten St. Columbus, OH 43215. Please visit https://columbuschildrenstheatre.org for audition schedule; contact casting@brianclowdus.com to sign up for auditions.

About Columbus Children's Theatre (CCT): Since its establishment in 1963 Columbus Children's Theatre is committed to making the inspiring, enriching, and engaging experience of live theatre accessible to all children and families. CCT offers four distinct engagement areas: CCT Stage averages more than 200 performances per year; CCT Academy maintains an annual roster of 150 classes and summer camps led by professionals in theatre education and artistry; CCT On Location reaches 74 of Ohio's 88 counties; and CCT Works supports area arts organizations and production staff through its set builds and technical training programs. CCT also offers Sensory Friendly Performances, Touch Tours, Audio Described performances, and American Sign-Language (ASL) interpreted performances to help maintain CCT's value of bringing theatre to all.

About Brian Clowdus: Brian Clowdus has been breaking boundaries in the theatre industry since the offset of his career, making a national name for himself by producing shows that do so much more than just tell a story. They immerse audiences for experiences in the most unique site-specific locations that are all-consuming, mesmerizing, and compelling. He's bringing his vision to the wider world, offering to consult and create custom productions for businesses, communities, and events.

Brian Clowdus is the CEO of Brian Clowdus Experiences (BCE), which is taking his environmental work all across the country, expanding at an unprecedented rate. Brian is also the Founder & Artistic Director Emeritus of Serenbe Playhouse, the nation's premiere outdoor site-specific theatre company which was recently named One of the Top 20 Theatres in the Nation by Playbill. He has performed and directed in Tokyo, London, Canada, Central and South America, The Caribbean, NYC, LA, and in almost every other major city in the United States.

Brian was named the Top Artistic Director in Atlanta and one of the Top 20 Atlantans to Watch by Creative Loafing, one of the Top 15 Atlantans Under 40 by Atlanta Homes and Lifestyles Magazines, one of the Top 40 Under 40 by Georgia Trend, one of the Most Eligible Bachelors in Atlanta by Jezebel Magazine, one of the Most Influential Atlantans in the Entertainment Industry by Men's Book Atlanta, and most recently one of Atlanta's 500 Most Powerful Leaders by Atlanta Magazine.





