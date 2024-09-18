Tonya Baker to Headline Lincoln Theatre's Annual North Star Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lincoln Theatre Association will welcome dynamic gospel singer Tonya Baker to its main stage for its annual North Star Concert. The formerly Ohio-based artist will be backed by longtime Columbus pianist/organist and bandleader Bobby Floyd.



The concert, which will also include a set featuring Floyd joined by jazz singer Mary McClendon and vocal trio the Ladies of the Lincoln, will be held Thursday, November 14 at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Theatre.



The concert promises to be an uplifting evening of positivity and hope through music and the arts. As the North Star is a symbol of guidance and hope, so the Lincoln Theatre Association’s North Star Concert offers a beacon of light and life to our community.



Tickets are $37 and can be purchased at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com or by phone at (614) 469-0939.



“The NorthStar concert will amplify the hope, vision, inspiration, and freedom desired through artistic messaging,” Lincoln Theatre Executive Director Suzan Bradford said. “Columbus' seasoned and respected artists will fill the theatre with exceptional talent.”



Baker’s music ministry includes concert and festival performances around the world. She has shared the stage with Shirley Caesar, Cece Winans, Fred Hammond and more. Her recordings include The Live Encounter, produced by Grammy Award winner Myron Butler.



Floyd has toured and performed extensively with Ray Charles, Rusty Bryant, Jeff Tyzik, Chris Howes, Byron Stripling, Sarah Morrow, and his own trio. He is also a frequent soloist with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra.



McClendon is a long-time leading light on the Columbus Jazz scene. The Ladies of the Lincoln is a vocal trio comprised of Janeen Holmes, La'Toya Jones, and Christina Myles, three alumni of the Lincoln’s Expand Your Horizon Incubation Program and each a diva in her own right.



