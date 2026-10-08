Tom Segura to Perform PREPOSTEROUS Tour at Palace Theatre May 22, 2027

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CAPA will welcome comedian, actor, writer, and entrepreneur Tom Segura on his Preposterous tour to Columbus for one night in the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.), Saturday, May 22, 2027, at 8 pm.

Tickets, which start at $49.50, may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Following his highly successful I'm Coming Everywhere World Tour, where he performed more than 300 shows, Segura completed his Come Together Tour, selling out venues worldwide and culminating in the release of his sixth Netflix special Teacher, on Christmas Eve 2025. His other Netflix specials include Ball Hog, Disgraceful, Mostly Stories, Completely Normal, and Sledgehammer.

Segura is currently filming Live Nation Studios, Hartbeat & ATC's Golf Trip alongside Andrew Santino, Tim Simons, John Stamos, and Heather Graham, directed by Nicholas Thomas. He also produced and starred in El Tigre, alongside Luke Wilson, Tim Baltz, Arturo Castro, and Genesis Rodriguez. His other film credits include Countdown, Instant Family, Opening Act, and Flinch.

Segura created, wrote, directed, produced, and stars in Netflix's dark comedy series Bad Thoughts through his company, Your Mom's House Studios. The series earned him a 2025 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series, while Bad Thoughts received a 2026 Emmy nomination in the same category. Season 2 premiered in Spring 2026.

Segura founded Your Mom's House Studios, a leading comedy podcast network home to hit shows including Your Mom's House, co-hosted with Christina Pazsitzky, and 2 Bears 1 Cave, co-hosted with Bert Kreischer. The network reaches millions of listeners weekly and has pioneered livestream podcast events.

In 2022, Segura released the New York Times bestselling book I'd Like to Play Alone, Please.

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus' historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theatre (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.

CAPA's 2026-27 season is made possible in part by an investment of public funds from the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. CAPA also appreciates the generous support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council, City of Columbus, Franklin County, and The Columbus Foundation's The Jane H. Zimmerman Arts Fund and the Joe and Mary Hoffer funds.

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