PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL to Open Opera Columbus 45th Season

NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Opera Columbus and the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) are joining forces to present PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL, a spectacular, jazz-infused reimagining of Gilbert and Sullivan's beloved classic, at the historic Palace Theatre on November 6 and 8, 2026.

Fresh from its sold-out Broadway run, this professional regional debut brings together an extraordinary collection of Columbus talent and artistic organizations for a theatrical celebration unlike anything the city has seen before. The production marks two major milestones: the 100th anniversary of the Palace Theatre and the opening of Opera Columbus' 45th anniversary season, American Icons.

This epic, citywide collaboration brings together Opera Columbus and CAPA, alongside an extraordinary lineup of Columbus talent and artistic partners. Featuring Columbus native and internationally celebrated drag icon Nina West, live music by Columbus Jazz musicians, choreography by BalletMet's Hisham Omardien, and scenery designed by Opera Columbus Bing General Director + CEO Julia Noulin-Mérat and built by Columbus Children's Theatre (CCT) Scenic, the production will come to life on the magnificent stage of CAPA's historic Palace Theatre. Together, these artists and organizations are uniting the worlds of opera, Broadway, jazz, and dance for one of the must-see theatrical events of the season.

Gilbert and Sullivan's legendary pirate ship has found a new port of call: New Orleans! Following its sold-out Broadway run in 2025, Rupert Holmes' exuberant adaptation of The Pirates of Penzance trades the English seaside for the vibrant streets of the French Quarter, where jazz, blues, Caribbean rhythms, and the irresistible wit of Gilbert and Sullivan collide. The result is a high-energy musical adventure overflowing with romance, razor-sharp comedy, spectacular dancing, and unforgettable music.

The story follows Frederic, a young man raised by pirates who believes his 21st birthday will finally set him free from his swashbuckling life. But when he falls for Mabel, the spirited daughter of Major-General Stanley, a hilariously inconvenient twist of fate sends everything into chaos. Enter a swaggering Pirate King, a delightfully outrageous Ruth, a tongue-twisting Major-General, and a band of hopelessly confused policemen, and you have all the ingredients for an evening of theatrical mayhem.

'One hundred years of the Palace Theatre. Forty-five years of Opera Columbus. What better way to celebrate than by bringing our city's extraordinary artistic community together for one spectacular production?' said Julia Noulin-Mérat, Opera Columbus' Bing General Director + CEO. 'We have Broadway, jazz, ballet, opera, Nina West, and a whole lot of pirates, all under one roof! This is exactly what I love about Columbus. When our arts organizations come together, we can create something that none of us could accomplish alone. Whether this is your first opera or your fiftieth musical, you are going to have an incredible time. This is show is for everyone, and we cannot wait to welcome you aboard!'

The cast features Columbus native, entertainer, actor, and internationally celebrated drag icon Nina West (RuPaul's Drag Race, Hairspray national tour) as Ruth. Joining West is an outstanding cast of operatic and musical theatre talent, including Caleb Jeffries as the Pirate King, Christian Libonati as Gilbert/Major-General Stanley, Jadon Webster (West Side Story) as Frederic, Jessica Leigh (The Marriage of Figaro) as Mabel Stanley, and Robert Kerr (The Threepenny Opera) as Sullivan/Sergeant of Police.

And because this is Columbus, even some of the city's arts leaders are getting in on the pirate action! Mitch Menchaca, President + CEO of the Greater Columbus Arts Council (GCAC), and Chad Whittington, President + CEO of CAPA, will make special supernumerary appearances as pirates.

'PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL is a wonderful example of what makes Columbus such a special performing arts community. Bringing CAPA and Opera Columbus together, along with artists and creative talent from across our city, allows us to create something that neither organization could do alone. It's also particularly meaningful to present this production at the Palace during its 100th anniversary year—a theatre that has welcomed generations of audiences and artists and has always been a place where different forms of entertainment come together. As we celebrate the Palace's first century, we're proud to honor its legacy by filling the stage with new collaborations, new energy and a new generation of memories' said Chad Whittington, President + CEO of CAPA.

Throughout 2026, CAPA is celebrating the Palace Theatre's centennial through special performances and community events honoring the venue's rich history and its enduring role in Columbus' cultural landscape. PIRATES! celebrates that legacy while looking boldly toward the future, bringing together artists and audiences across disciplines, generations, and artistic traditions.

Whether you love opera, Broadway, jazz, dance, or simply a great night out, PIRATES! offers something for everyone. One historic theatre. One extraordinary city. One unforgettable theatrical adventure.

PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL will be presented at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Friday, November 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 8 at 2:00 p.m. Performances will be sung in English with English captions. Tickets start at $13.40. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.OperaColumbus.org/Pirates, the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), or call (614) 469-0939.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 02 Hrs 33 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Opera News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming