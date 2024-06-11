Theron Brown Trio To Perform at The Avalon Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theron returns to The Avalon Theatre on Saturday, June 15, after the successful sold out concert with jazz singer and social media sensation Stella Cole in December of 2023. "The energy that Theron brought to the stage during Stella's performance and the professionalism was unmatched." The Avalon Theatre executive director Ryan Bowie said. "I told him after the concert there would be people wanting to talk to him and get his signature. He didn't believe me. But sure enough, there were tons of people waiting to experience talent first-hand and appreciate the star that he is." With that in mind, Bowie invited Theron back to The Avalon Theatre to headline his own concert.

The Theron Brown Trio is composed of Theron Brown (Piano), Zaire [Zigg] Darden (Drums), and Jordan McBride (Bass). They're in the business of making you feel good through music with a truly special sound that's been recognized in Northeast Ohio as something to be excited about!

The Theron Brown Trio takes inspiration from gospel, jazz, and soul music and channels the great legends of Jazz. But the true reason for his playing is to encourage and influence people

through his talents. Originally from Zanesville, Ohio, Theron currently resides in Akron, Ohio, where he is Professor of Practice at The University of Akron teaching jazz piano, and the program coordinator for Curated Storefront's Artist Residency Program at the 'I Promise School,' an innovative Akron public school supported by the LeBron James Family Foundation. The school serves children who are most at risk for dropping out.

Theron is heavily involved in the music community as the founder and artistic director of the Rubber City Jazz & Blues Festival, which takes place annually in Akron, Ohio's downtown historic district. For him, preserving Akron's rich jazz history is not merely nostalgia. It is about acknowledging the cultural significance and the artistic contributions that still exist in the city.

Thanks to the generous support of VISIT UNION COUNTY and WILCOX COMMUNITIES, The Theron Brown Trio will be taking the stage at The Avalon Theatre on Saturday, June 15th at 7:00pm. Tickets are $15.00 [Adults] & $8.00 [Children 13 & under]. Purchase tickets online at theavalontheatre.org or visit The Avalon Theatre box office at 121 S. Main St. Marysville, Oh. Box office hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 9am to 2pm and one hour before all events.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: A pair of tickets to any weekday (Mon-Fri) performance of The Great Gatsby from June 24th through August 31st!

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Contest Ends: June 17, 2024 at 12:01AM EST Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules







