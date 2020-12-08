The Springer Opera House Cancels Live Performances of WINTER WONDERETTES and BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S

The Springer Opera House's holiday musical revue, Winter Wonderettes, will not open this Thursday, as scheduled, due to the spike in COVID-19 transmission rates and daily cases.

However, the theatre will offer a live streaming option for theatre audiences who have purchased tickets. Those streamed performances will be on December 18, 19, and 20. Patrons will be sent a link via email to access those performances.

In addition, the Springer's January production of Breakfast at Tiffany's slated for January 21 - 31, 2020, will be cancelled, as well.

"We have been tracking the COVID data every day since last spring," explained Springer producing artistic director Paul Pierce. "Beginning August 1, transmission rates and daily cases in Muscogee County dropped dramatically, making us one of the safest regions in the country. But that changed drastically in the past three weeks as rates here have quadrupled. To protect our audiences, staff, and stage artists, we don't think it would be responsible to have public assembly indoors again."

For Winter Wonderettes, Springer patrons will have the option of live streaming the show on December 18 and 19 at 8:00 pm or December 20 at 2:00 pm. Patrons who have purchased tickets will be contacted by the Springer box office staff via email or by phone to coordinate their preferred streaming date or other options. Streaming options will go on sale to the general public online at springeroperahouse.org on December 9 at 9:00 am for $32 per stream.

The Springer staff will also contact patrons who have purchased tickets for Breakfast at Tiffany's via email or phone with more information on their ticketing options. Patrons may donate their ticket value, claim a voucher for future performances, or ask for a refund, but there will be no streaming option.

"Unlike the Winter Wonderettes cast, which is already in Columbus, the cast of Breakfast at Tiffany's would have to travel from various US locations to attend rehearsals in January as the pandemic spreads," Pierce said. "That is a risk that we will not ask them to take, and it wouldn't be safe for Springer staff either. So, obviously, there would not be a production to stream."

The Springer Opera House encourages its friends to isolate as much as possible and mask up while the COVID-19 storm comes through our community.

"If we are all cautious and drive transmission rates back down to a low level again, we will resume production in the spring," Pierce said. "We love our Springer theatre patrons and look forward to being together again soon - and safely."

For any questions, please contact the Springer box office at 706-327-3688 or boxoffice@springeroperahouse.org

