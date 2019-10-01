The Columbus Symphony's BRAHMS V. RADIOHEAD is Back By Popular Demand

Conductor, composer, arranger, producer, and songwriter Steve Hackman conducts his Brahms V. Radio creation that synthesizes all four movements of Brahms' First Symphony (1882) with eight songs from the Radiohead album OK Computer (1997) including "Paranoid Android," "Karma Police," "No Surprises," and "Let Down." As Radiohead's melodies are altered to coexist with Brahms' harmonies and the motives of one interjected into the other, what results is an astonishing journey into a new world of discovery, deconstruction, reconstruction, and recreation.

The Columbus Symphony presents Brahms V. Radiohead at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Saturday, November 9, at 8pm. Tickets are $25-$78 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.ColumbusSymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

About Steve Hackman

Equally adept in classical and popular forms, Steve Hackman's breadth of musical fluency and technique is uncanny - he is at once a composer, conductor, producer, DJ, arranger, songwriter, singer, pianist, and even rapper. He uses those wide-ranging abilities to create ingenious hybrid compositions that blur the lines between high and pop art and challenge our very definitions thereof - Brahms and Radiohead, Bartók and Björk, Tchaikovsky and Drake, Stravinsky and Shostakovich, and Verdi and Debussy. In October, he will debut his newest creation, West Side X West Side, an orchestral/hip-hop synthesis of Bernstein's West Side Story and the music of West Coast rappers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Tupac, Ice Cube, Warren G, Kendrick Lamar, and more.

In 2018, Hackman's dream of assembling an orchestra of like-minded, creative virtuosos became a reality with the debut concert of STEREO HIDEOUT: BROOKLYN at the Kings Theatre. Of the evening's main piece, Brahms V. Radiohead, Grammy.com wrote, "Hackman re-composed and compiled something so creative and special yet so natural and real." Stereo Hideout is a hand-picked ensemble of the crème de la crème of young classical musicians in New York City, many of whom are multi-genre composers, arrangers, songwriters, and musical disruptors themselves. Their concerts continue to feature Hackman's hybrid and original works, guest artists, and projects of orchestra members.

From 2015-17, Hackman served as creative director and conductor of FUSE@PSO, a genre-defying series at the Pittsburgh Symphony that has introduced the symphony and its repertoire to thousands of new listeners. The series received accolades from the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, Tribune-Review, Pittsburgh Quarterly Magazine, Whirl Magazine, Table Magazine, Next Pittsburgh, and Made in PGH.

From 2013-15, Hackman was music director of the "Mash-Up" series at the Colorado Music Festival. From 2009-13, he served as co-creative director of the "Happy Hour at the Symphony" series with the Indianapolis Symphony, where, along with co-artistic directors Time for Three, he pioneered a new type of concert experience by producing, arranging/composing, and conducting compelling presentations that blended classical with pop. Hackman served as the music director of Time for Three from 2011-12 and has collaborated closely with the group for nearly a decade, producing two of their albums and penning more than 50 arrangements, orchestrations, and compositions.

In 2014, Hackman released the debut STEREO HIDEOUT album, The Radio Nouveau, along with several music videos. The follow-up album, Down with the Classics (a mixtape introduction to classical music), features 13 songs, all of which sample a different classical composer and layer melodies and raps over top.

Successful as a composer and arranger, Hackman's work includes pieces for ensembles and artists as diverse as the string trio Time for Three, violinist Joshua Bell, and choral ensembles Chanticleer and The Tallis Scholars. His orchestrations for artists like Time for Three, The Five Browns, Michael Cavanaugh, My Brightest Diamond, Arlo Guthrie, Aoife O'Donovan, and Joshua Radin have been performed by nearly all the major orchestras in America. Hackman is a frequent contributor to From the Top.





