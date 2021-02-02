The Columbus Symphony Offers Romantic Date Night with Valentine's Concert Featuring Jessica Hendy and Scott Coulter

The Columbus Symphony will perform a one-night-only, in-person Valentine's Concert at the Palace Theatre on Saturday, February 13. Conducted by CSO Principal Pops Conductor Stuart Chafetz, this intimate concert will feature a collection of the world's most romantic pop songs performed by a full, socially distanced orchestra, celebrated Broadway vocalists Jessica Hendy and Scott Coulter, and renowned pianist John Boswell. Selections will include pop megahits such as "Nobody Does It Better," "River Deep Mountain High," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Your Song," and "Shallow" among others.

In addition, every attendee will be treated to a VIP Sweetheart Experience with sparkling wine, chocolates, a red rose, and commemorative photo opportunity.

Tickets are $125 and can be purchased online at www.ColumbusSymphony.com or by phone at (614) 484-9431.

Per the Governor's order, capacities will be limited to 300 per concert and patrons will be asked to follow safety protocols including socially distanced seating and mandatory face coverings.

Jessica Hendy (vocalist)

Jessica Hendy is widely recognized as one of Broadway's best belters. Her numerous Broadway credits include starring roles in Cats (Grizabella), Elton John's Aida (Amneris), and Amour. She has toured the US and Canada in both Cats (Grizabella) and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Narrator). Her one-woman musical With Beckett has a score by Richard Oberacker and Rob Taylor (Bandstand) and is currently in a pre-Broadway workshop. In New York, she garnered rave reviews for her one-woman cabaret, "A Life to Call Your Own," and received a Bistro Award for her cabaret debut in the musical comedy revue "Get Your Tickets Now." She played Diana Goodman in the regional premier of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal at The Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati (ETC). Her performance as Jeanne in The Great American Trailer Park Musical at ETC earned her an ACCLAIM Award for Best Actress. Hendy has had the pleasure of working at many theaters around the country including Pittsburg CLO and North Shore Music Theatre where she starred in Miss Saigon (Ellen), and the Helen Hayes Performing Arts Center in Songs for a New World with the Tony Award-winning Jason Robert Brown at the piano. Hendy regularly performs with leading symphony orchestras around the world in a variety of concerts and musical celebrations and travels the country as a featured vocalist in several concert events including "Broadway Today" and "Cinema Toast: The Music of the Movies." Hendy is a proud graduate of the University of Cincinnati, Conservatory of Music.

Scott Coulter (vocalist)

Scott Coulter is one of New York's most-honored vocalists. For his work in cabaret, he has received five MAC Awards (Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs), five Bistro Awards, and two Nightlife Awards for outstanding vocalist. He has performed at most of NYC's top rooms including Birdland, 54 Below, The Oak Room at the Algonquin, and Feinstein's at The Regency where he spent a record-setting eight months performing the revue "11 O'Clock Numbers at 11 O'Clock" which he also co-created, directed, and musically arranged. His self-titled debut CD won the 2003 MAC Award for outstanding recording and was chosen as the best recording of the year by TheatreMania and Cabaret Scenes magazines. Coulter was director and star of "A Christmas Carol: The Symphonic Concert" in its world premiere with the Baltimore Symphony and reprised his performance in the Emmy-nominated PBS production which premiered in December 2013. He was an Emmy nominee himself for his performance in "American Song" at NJPAC. Coulter regularly performs in concert both as a solo artist and with a variety of legendary performers including Stephen Schwartz, Tony-winner Ben Vereen, and Grammy-winner Sheena Easton and has performed with symphonies all over the world including San Francisco, Baltimore, Seattle, Phoenix, Detroit, Winnipeg, St. Louis, and Calgary. He is artistic director of the Pocono Mountains Music Festival and a proud graduate of the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

John Boswell (pianist)

Pianist John Boswell has served as musical director for Judy Collins, Andy Williams, Bob Newhart, Scott Coulter, Maude Maggart, Faith Prince, Carmen Cusack, Babbie Green, Jason Graae and a host of other fine talents. Boswell played the role of Moose in the national tour of Crazy For You and has appeared on "The Tonight Show," "Today," "CBS This Morning," "Regis And Kathie Lee," "General Hospital," and was the piano-playing hands of Nancy McKeon on the sit-com "The Facts of Life." Recent concerts with symphonies have included "Jerry Herman: The Broadway Legacy Concert," "Blockbuster Broadway!," "Sheena Easton and Scott Coulter: The Spy Who Loved Me," and "Music of the Knights." Boswell has been heard singing in the shows "Three Men and a Baby Grand," "Cinema Toast," "Broadway Today," "Wiseguys," and the New York cult hit "Cashino." Broadway/Off Broadway credits include Crazy for You, The Secret Garden, LIZA! Steppin' Out at Radio City Music Hall, Back to Bacharach and David, and The Kathy and Mo Show: Parallel Lives. His monthly concerts in 2017 at The Gardenia in Los Angeles have been crowd pleasers. Boswell has eight CDs of original piano music and a ninth on the way. While a student at UCLA, he received the Frank Sinatra Award for popular instrumentalists.

Columbus Symphony Safety Protocols

Patrons, staff, and volunteers must wear face masks/coverings at all times.

Tickets are limited to a maximum capacity of 300.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available in the lobby and restrooms.

Concessions will not be offered.

There will be no intermission.

Doors will open 45 minutes prior to the concert beginning.

Enhanced, deep-cleaning procedures have been implemented between each concert and the fresh air intake through the HVAC system has been increased.

Those exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms or who may have been exposed to someone presenting symptoms in the 14 days prior to the screening are asked not to attend.

