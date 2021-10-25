The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts to Begin Using Free Health Verification App Bindle

Beginning today, Monday, October 25, 2021, the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) will begin using the free health verification app Bindle at all CAPA venues, offering patrons the opportunity to upload their full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test information prior to their event to generate an event entry pass on their mobile device. Patrons then need only show their entry pass at the venue, eliminating the need to carry paper verification and identification. There is no cost to patrons to either download Bindle or create an entry pass.

"Our hope is that with wide adoption of Bindle, it will speed up the health screening process for patrons attending performances at our venues," stated CAPA VP of Operations Jason Gay. "We are excited to begin our 2021-22 fall season and want to do all we can to efficiently provide a safe environment to enjoy the performing arts."

While use of Bindle is not required, patrons are encouraged to download the app, set up an account, and create their entry pass prior to arrival at the venue. Bindle does not require biometrics and no personal health information is shared with Bindle or the venue. Patrons can safely store COVID-19 test results and vaccine records using Bindle's military-grade encryption, keeping personal identity and health information strictly private.

Bindle entry passes will be accepted at all CAPA venues including the Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, the Riffe Center's Davidson Theatre and three studio theatres, and select performances at the Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts.

More information on downloading and using Bindle can be found here.