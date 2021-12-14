The CSO Invites Families To A NEW YEAR'S FAMILY CELEBRATION At The Ohio Theatre

Assistant Conductor Andrés Lopera and the Columbus Symphony invite families to a "New Year's Family Celebration" concert, featuring music from around the globe and family favorites from Harry Potter, Frozen, and the Nutcracker. This special, one-hour CSO Concert for Kids is perfect for children aged 2-8 and includes pre-concert activities in the Ohio Theatre lobby beginning at 2pm.

Pre-concert activities include:

Create a New Year's party hat and party animal noisemaker

Temporary musical tattoos

Fun games and activities

Meet the CSO's mascot Bee-thoven and Mr. Sunny from Sunny 95!

The Columbus Symphony's Concerts for Kids presents a "New Year's Family Celebration" at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Sunday, January 9, at 3pm. Recommended for ages 2-10, the concert will last approximately one hour. Tickets are $12.50 for adults and $8.50 for children and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.ColumbusSymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939. All seating is general admission.