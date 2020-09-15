The Abbey Theater of Dublin Announces Live Streamed Production of EMANCIPATION

The live stream will take place at 3 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2020.

In celebration of the 158th anniversary of Abraham Lincoln issuing the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation on Sept. 22, 1862, the Abbey Theater of Dublin presents a live streamed performance of "Emancipation" - an adaptation of the 1876 speech delivered by Frederick Douglass at the unveiling of The Freedmen's Monument at Lincoln Park in Washington, D.C.

"Frederick Douglass's oration was more than a celebration of Abraham Lincoln, it was also a celebration of African-Americans' knowledge of their nation and its truth," Theater Supervisor Joe Bishara said. "The Abbey Theater of Dublin is honored to present this adaptation to celebrate the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation."

Actor Troy Anthony Harris will bring "Emancipation" to life on stage. Abbey Theater of Dublin audiences might remember Troy from his stunning portrayal of Martin Luther King Jr. in the Abbey Theater of Dublin's Juneteenth (6/19/2020) world-premiere production of "Martin Luther King Jr.'s Letter from a Birmingham Jail."

The live stream will take place at 3 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2020. An encore recording of the performance will be streamed at 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 and 22, 2020. Tickets are $5/stream and can be purchased at online at DublinOhioUSA.gov/Abbey-Theater.

For more information, visit DublinOhioUSA.gov and follow the Abbey Theater of Dublin's Facebook and YouTube as well as the City's social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

