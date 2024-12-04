THE CHRISTMAS CAROLS to Have World Premiere at Pickerington High School North

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new musical comedy The Christmas Carols will premiere in Pickerington, Ohio this holiday season! The musical from multi-Emmy nominee Kat Radley ("The Daily Show") and the Off-Broadway writing team of Bryan Blaskie ("Assistants: the Musical") and Manny Hagopian ("Apex Legends") receives this world premiere staging at Pickerington High School North, the alma mater of composer Blaskie.

The Christmas Carols is the origin story to the characters of the Dickens classic-oh, and they're all named Carol. Carol, Carole, and Karroll with a 'K' desperately need to become angels before being damned for eternity. After failing to perform a selfless act of kindness on Earth, they escape the watchful eye of Purgatory Gate Keeper Jacob Marley for one last chance. The Carols embark on a journey and find that the only way to save themselves is to finally work together.

The Christmas Carols was presented in concert to capacity crowds at New York City's legendary 54 Below in 2022 and 2023 with Tony nominee Carmen Cusack and Ohio superstar Nina West from RuPaul's Drag Race. Now, fellow Pickerington alumnus Allen DeCarlo-Boyd gives The Christmas Carols the full treatment.

"I'm beyond thrilled to premiere such an important piece in the same place I began my theatrical journey over 20 years ago," says Blaskie. "This is the same room where Allen and I did our first shows together, and we're still going strong after all this time. That's what The Christmas Carols is about: honoring our past, celebrating it in the present, all to make a happier future."

Blaskie took his Pickerington training to New York City where he composes, teaches, and performs in the smash Off-Broadway hit musical "Titanique". DeCarlo-Boyd has been directing at Pickerington since 2011, and this year he opened the Ohio Musical Theatre Institute, an all-encompassing year-round training facility for students grades 5-12 who are in pursuit of a high-caliber musical theatre education.

The Christmas Carols is Pickerington North's Holiday Dinner Theatre presentation at Pickerington High School North December 12-15. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances are at 6:30pm. Sunday performance is at 1:30pm. Tickets are $15 and includes meal options.

