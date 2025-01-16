Sutton Foster To Join ProMusica For 2025 Soirée Benefit & Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ProMusica Chamber Orchestra will welcome Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and dancer Sutton Foster for their 2025 Soirée Benefit & Concert on Friday, April 11, 2025, with the orchestra led by guest conductor Andrew Grams. Tickets are now available to ProMusica subscribers only and will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 17 at 11 a.m.

Foster is best known for her roles on Broadway, gaining widespread acclaim for her performances in “Thoroughly Modern Millie” (2002) and “Anything Goes” (2011), where her powerful singing, dance skills, and comedic timing made her a standout star. Other notable Broadway roles include “The Music Man,” “Into the Woods,” “Shrek the Musical,” “Little Women,” and many more. Starting in 2015, Foster played the role of Liz Miller on TV Land’s comedy-drama “Younger,” which ran for 7 seasons. Other television accolades include “Bunheads,” “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and more. Additionally, Foster released her memoir in 2021 and has three solo albums she has taken on national tours.

Grams is an American conductor with a reputation for his dynamic concerts, ability to connect with audiences, and long-term orchestra building. He has led orchestras throughout the United States and internationally, including the Chicago Symphony, Detroit Symphony, National Symphony Orchestra, the Orchestre National de France, Hong Kong Philharmonic, BBC Symphony Orchestra London, and many more. Grams recently concluded his tenure as the music director of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra after eight seasons, and this will be his ProMusica debut.

“Every year, our Soirée guest is so widely anticipated, and we could not be more delighted to have Sutton Foster join us for 2025,” said Janet Chen, ProMusica’s CEO. “The Soirée is a fun way to feature the orchestra with incredible crossover artists, and Sutton joins our wonderful list of past artists such as Jon Batiste, Rhiannon Giddens, Joshua Henry, and Leslie Odom, Jr. This one-night-only evening is not to be missed.”

ProMusica’s Soirée Benefit & Concert is the orchestra’s largest fundraiser, and the proceeds will support their artistic and outreach programs. The Soirée will begin on April 11, 2025, with a party at The Westin Great Southern Hotel Ballroom at 6 p.m., and the concert featuring Sutton Foster will begin at 8 p.m. at the Southern Theatre. Additional information about the Soirée is available at promusicacolumbus.org.

TICKET INFORMATION

Concert-only tickets range from $48-$110, and Patron Packages to attend both the party and the concert will be available at two levels: a $250 Patron Package and a $350 Platinum Patron Package. A portion of each package is tax-deductible. Tickets are available through the ProMusica Box Office at 614.464.0066 ext. 101 and online at promusicacolumbus.org via Ticketmaster.

