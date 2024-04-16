Summer Patio Series WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS Returns to Lincoln Theatre for Third Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Lincoln Theatre will host its third summer season of Wine Down Wednesdays, featuring hot jazz and cool cocktails on the Lincoln's Michael B. Coleman rooftop patio, starting May 22. The outdoor concert series includes live jazz performances from some of Columbus' best talent, sumptuous hors d'oeuvres, and a specially curated wine selection or specialty cocktail.

Doors open at 5 pm. Performances begin at 6:45 pm and include:

Wednesday, May 22 - Bobby Floyd

Bobby Floyd has toured and performed extensively with Ray Charles, Rusty Bryant, Jeff Tyzik, Chris Howes, Byron Stripling, Sarah Morrow, and his own trio. His current touring schedule includes performances as featured soloist with orchestras throughout the USA and Canada. Floyd is also a frequent soloist with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra, his soulful sound backing artists such as Chuck Mangione, Houston Person, Branford Marsalis, Roy Hargrove, Mavis Staples, Gerald Wilson, Wycliffe Gordon, John Clayton, and countless others. His recent performances in Europe and Japan have garnered high praise and he continues to accompany the top jazz, blues, and gospel artists in the country.

Wednesday, June 26 – Mark Hampton

Mark Hampton is a seasoned bass player who has been playing for over 35 years. He is a groove bassist - this guy really lays it down creating space for the music to feel good, it's not in your face bass, but it's in your groove bass. He is the cousin of the late great Lionel Hampton and has played with and for tons of artists. Gifted on multiple instruments, Hampton still has the simple joy and love for music. He lays down simple but tasteful bass lines and grooves as well on simple but fresh keyboard.

Wednesday, July 24 – Kevin Turner

Besides being a performer, Kevin Turner is a writer, producer, and educator. Turner presently tours and records with Grammy award-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum. His artistry is most recently featured on Kirk Whalum's album Romance Language and album/live DVD Gospel According to Jazz Chapter IV. He is also currently the professor of jazz guitar at The Ohio State University and performs locally with his trio and the Columbus Jazz Orchestra.

Wednesday, August 21 – The Jerry Powell Experience

The Jerry Powell Experience is an eclectic band that showcases a variety of talent and artistry. An active multi-style drummer, Jerry Powell is one of the most sought-after drummers in the Columbus and Detroit music scenes. In addition to performance, he is an active percussion educator in central Ohio. His groups, The Jerry Powell Quartet and The Jerry Powell Experience, display a variety of talent and a refreshing fusion of jazz, neo soul, and rhythm & blues.

Wednesday, September 18 – Starlit Ways

The duo performs an eclectic range of music from originals, Jazz Age classics, and modern tunes from a diverse range of genres. Rose Nkechi Onyeneho's (a native of West Africa, specifically Gabon and Nigeria) truly gifted vocals combined with Columbus native Chris Glover's guitar abilities and harmonies create a unique sound that reflects their talents and passions for music.

Individual, general admission tickets to Wine Down Wednesdays at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) are $32 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939. A limited number of VIP packages are available for each show, as well.

In the event of inclement weather, performances will be moved indoors to the Lincoln lobby.