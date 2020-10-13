Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Special Guest Star Cabot Rea Headlines Haunted Season 3 Of VINTAGE RADIO HOUR

Tune in at 9:00 p.m, Thursday, October 15.

Oct. 13, 2020  

Former WCMH Evening News co-anchor Cabot Rea will star in Vintage Radio Hour's production of the "Baby Snooks and Daddy Halloween Show" at 9:00 p.m,, Thursday, October 15, on the Shhh! Productions YouTube channel. The show will recreate the original 1946 radio script of the Baby Snooks show and live-stream it at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmQABEcXsg7UvbVf3wQKVHg.

The six-week season runs through November 12, and features other vintage drama and comedy radio scripts with a haunted theme every Thursday night, including a special one-hour production of "Dracula" on October 29.

Other shows will include "Our Miss Brooks;" "The Life of Riley;" "Frankenstein;" "Goodbye, Miss Lizzie Borden;" and more! New double features air live every Thursday at 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., and listeners can hear past shows from Seasons 1 and 2 on the YouTube channel, as well.


