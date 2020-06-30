Short North Stage Will Present Staged, Virtual JOHN & JEN This July

Through a special arrangement with Broadway composer Andrew Lippa and Music Theatre International, Short North Stage will present their first-ever virtual production: John & Jen, July 5-12.

Set against the background of a changing America between 1950 and 1990, John & Jen is an original musical that honors the bond of siblings, difficulties of parenthood and the joys of BASEBALL! Brimming with intelligence, wit and beautiful melodies, the captivating lyrics by Tom Greenwald and an unforgettable score by Andrew Lippa (The Wild Party, Big Fish, The Addams Family) bring you a touching musical journey.

"Rest assured this will not be an online "Zoom reading," but rather a fully staged and designed production-filmed live on the Main Stage at the Garden Theater and made available for you to watch in the comfort of your home," says the theatre. "We have assembled a one-of-a-kind team to produce this rare treat."

The cast will feature local favorite Dionysia Williams (A Chorus Line, Pippin, Saturday Night Fever) as Jen, and Hunter Minor (Wright State University) as John. Otterbein University's Lori Kay Harvey will music direct.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

