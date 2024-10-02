SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD to be Presented at The Hilliard Arts Council

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hilliard Arts Council has revealed the cast of its upcoming production of *Songs for a New World*, a mesmerizing musical by the acclaimed composer Jason Robert Brown (known for *Parade* and *The Last Five Years*). This talented ensemble promises an unforgettable performance that will resonate deeply with audiences.

The cast features Melissa Kelley, Ruth Peart, Jessie Strait, Marly Coldiron, Faith Fullen, Corey Jenkins, Arthur Marks, Tim Julian, and Eric Farrell.

*Songs for a New World* features 16 captivating songs woven together by a profound theme: a moment of decision. As Brown eloquently puts it, "It's about one moment. It's about hitting the wall and having to make a choice, or take a stand, or turn around and go back." From serious and poignant to humorous and inspiring, this musical journey invites audiences to reflect on their own pivotal moments-those life-changing decisions that shape who we are.

Showtimes:

- Friday, November 1 at 7:30 PM

- Saturday, November 2 at 7:30 PM

- Sunday, November 3 at 3:00 PM

- Friday, November 8 at 7:30 PM

- Saturday, November 9 at 7:30 PM

- Sunday, November 10 at 3:00 PM

Ticket Information:

- Adults: $20

- Seniors: $18

- Students: $10

Join us at the Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, located at 5425 Center St. in Hilliard, for this captivating experience. Don't miss your chance to witness the magic of *Songs for a New World*!

**Purchase Tickets Now!** Visit [www.hilliardartscouncil.org](http://www.hilliardartscouncil.org)

