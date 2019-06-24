SMALL TOWN MURDER True-Crime Comedy Podcast Plays The Davidson

Comedians James Pietragallo and Jimmie Whisman are taking their true-crime, hit podcast on the road. Each week, they present in-depth research on the inner workings of a small town and a murder that happened there, putting their own comedic spin on the whole thing.

CAPA presents Small Town Murder at the Davidson Theatre (77 S. High St.) on Friday, August 2, at 8 pm. Tickets are $31.50-$66.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

Small Town Murder is often described as "an irreverent look into small town life and the crimes that destroy its white picket fences." (BuzzFeed) Comedy in true crime, however, is often a thin line to walk. BuzzFeed contributor Meghan Strapec goes on, "[t]hese guys know how to keep the intrigue in true crime while making the gory details a little more bearable." James and Jimmie always try to bring you the most interesting, and most unknown stories, every week. One reviewer notes, "[...] I'm certain you won't know the majority of the cases they cover. They make the stories easier to swallow by being absolutely hilarious."

When James and Jimmie first started the podcast, they were looking to build their audience as stand-up comedians by entertaining hardworking people all over the world and making their work days or commutes go by faster. Each week, the hosts provide a disclaimer for the new listener who might not be sure if true crime and comedy go together. They start the show with a scenario that we are all in a car, right now, and we are on our way to rob a fictional liquor store. "Are you in the car?" they ask. If your answer is yes, then there's no turning back - there's blood on all of our hands.

www.shutupandgivememurder.com/live





