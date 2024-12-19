SMALL TOWN MURDER Podcast Live Show is Coming To Davidson Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CAPA will present the live, touring show based on the Small Town Murder podcast to the Davidson Theatre at 8 pm Saturday, February 8, 2025.

Comedians James Pietragallo and Jimmie Whisman have taken their hit podcast, Small Town Murder, on the road! Each show, they look at a small town, what makes it tick, and a murder that took place there. In depth research, horrible tragedy, and the hosts' comedic spin on the whole thing. Shut up, and give me murder!!

Tickets, starting at $41.50, go on sale at 10 am Friday, December 20, and may be purchased online and at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre.

