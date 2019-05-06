Rossen Milanov And The Columbus Symphony Announce The 2019-20 Masterworks Season

The Columbus Symphony and Music Director Rossen Milanov today announced the 2019-20 Masterworks series and unveiled its new aspirational initiative-Putting the Star in Columbus.

"We believe that music is a universal form of human expression that creates a broader frame for teaching us empathy. By broadening the art form, we can be inclusive of the many ways of presenting orchestral music; not only to be respectful of established traditions but also to innovate and reimagine the concert format and eliminate the boundaries that prevent us from bringing our art to everyone in the community," stated Milanov. "I am so fortunate to have the opportunity to be part of the upward trajectory of the Columbus Symphony and to be at the helm as our wonderful musicians play such an important part of the success of our organization, not only through their performances on our stages but also through their impact on the community with the Symphony's educational and outreach activities."

Putting the Star in Columbus is a new, multi-year initiative that connects the Columbus Symphony's mission to strive for artistic excellence with a deeply rooted commitment to community service and audience development. The CSO will present internationally acclaimed artists; create programs with breadth and unique vision; form artistic partnerships with performers, composers, and creative artists; and focus on diversity and collaboration with other local arts and cultural organizations to follow and artistically reflect the trajectory of innovation in our vibrant, dynamically growing city and region.

The CSO will present 12 Masterworks programs in the 2019-20 season as well as two special, add-on programs-Handel's Messiah and the Columbus Symphony Benefit Concert. Subscribers can purchase tickets to these concerts prior to them going on sale to the general public.

As part of the new Putting the Star in Columbus initiative, the CSO will welcome such world-class artists as cellist Pablo Ferrandez, prizewinner of Moscow's prestigious Tchaikovsky Competition; internationally acclaimed organist Cameron Carpenter; cellist and composer Joshua Roman; Galician bagpiper Cristina Pato; and Columbus audience favorite, pianist Natasha Paremski.

The CSO will feature the Ohio Theatre's "Mighty Morton" theatre organ in a performance of the Saint-Saëns' Organ Symphony and Jongen's Sinfonia Concertante.

The CSO's 2019-20 Masterworks season will present six festivals that combine music with art, knowledge, and thematically related events. Each will be enhanced with a variety of educational and interactive offerings, enabling patrons to become immersed in the festival's focus across multiple disciplines.

The American Festival will feature five guest soloists and the Columbus Symphony Chorus in the performance of Paul Moravec's monumental oratorio Sanctuary Road based on the writings of William Still, a conductor on the Underground Railroad who helped almost 800 slaves escape to freedom. The program also includes a concert version of Gershwin's American classic, Porgy and Bess.

The Russian Winter Festival will showcase the works of Russian composers over two separate programs. In the first program, pianist Natasha Paremski will perform Rachmaninoff, and in the second, Rossen Milanov will conduct works by Tchaikovsky, Rimski-Korsakov, Borodin, and Prokofiev.

In the Chihuly Festival, the CSO will perform Bartók's opera Bluebeard's Castle in concert format and feature Metropolitan Opera artists Nancy Maultsby and Mark Schnaible with sets designed by celebrated glass artist Dale Chihuly.

Beethoven at 250 includes two separate programs devoted to the celebration of Ludwig van Beethoven in the year of his 250th birthday. On March 20 and 21, the CSO will perform his unique Symphony No. 7, and will then conclude the 2019-20 Masterworks season on April 17 and 18 with his Ninth Symphony complimented with Verdi's final work, Stabat Mater.

In the highly anticipated collaboration of the CSO, BalletMet, and Opera Columbus, Twisted 3 will present a highly innovative and original version of Stravinsky's ballet Petrushka featuring puppets and involving the musicians and conductor as actors.

ACCOMPANIMENTS

Preludes - Prior to each Masterworks performance, the CSO will offer a 30-minute, informational talk about the works or composers to be performed that evening hosted by WOSU's Christopher Purdy or CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov.

Postludes - Patrons are invited to stay after the concert and enjoy a variety of Postlude events following select performances. Postlude events could include the performance of an additional, related work for a smaller ensemble, a post-performance discussion with Maestro Milanov and/or the featured guest soloist(s), drink samplings, or the opportunity to meet CSO musicians.

Friday Coffee Dress - Select Masterworks programs in 2019-20 season will offer $10, general admission tickets to Friday morning rehearsals that will include free coffee and pastries.

Mozart to Matisse - The CSO and Columbus Museum of Art (CMA) will collaborate in a series of afternoon lectures that pair chamber music performances by CSO musicians with works from the CMA art collection. The presentations will focus on specific periods being presented in upcoming CSO Masterworks concerts, and explore the common themes and aesthetic influences between music and visual art.

College Club - This $25 student membership program provides unlimited access to concerts all season long, as well as post-concert events, special member emails, and discounts for the purchase of additional student tickets.





Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories

More Hot Stories For You