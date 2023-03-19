Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: HITS! THE MUSICAL at Southern Theatre

Review: HITS! THE MUSICAL at Southern Theatre

Youthful cast offers audience a crash course in music history

Mar. 19, 2023  

Philosopher Plato once said, "Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything."

The singers and dancers of HITS! THE MUSICAL, which rolled into Columbus on March 16 for a one-night show at the Southern Theatre, strive to prove Plato's statement every night on its current 50 city tour.

Given what seems to be an impossible task, HITS! THE MUSICAL does a nearly flawless job in giving its audience a crash course in the history of music, ranging from the Bee Gees to the B-52s, from Hamlisch to HAMILTON condensed into two hours. Armed with a song list, 500 costumes, a mirror ball, and an array of colored lights, the 29 members, all between the ages of 10 and 22, deliver on Plato's premise.

Colin Mash, the emcee for the evening, opens the 80-song snippet extravaganza with a sermonette about the power of music. Music, according to Mash, serves to remind people of their first crush, their first heartbreak, their experience in the theater, and/or their team winning the championship. (If you're a Browns fan, you may have to imagine that last one.) The show then weaves its way through appetizers of songs from the themes of the stage and screen and a rock and roll segment wraps up the first act.

The second act embarks on a magical, musical mystery tour of the decades. It starts with the 1960s, highlighted by Jaleel Battles Jr.'s stirring rendition of Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On?" The line "Brother, Brother, Brother, there's far too many of you dying" is made even more poignant by the screens showing still pictures of John F. Kennedy and Martin L. King and dancers pantomiming police brutality.

What was interesting about the show is what the producers decide to include and ignore. They feature the music of The Supremes, the Monkees, and the Rolling Stones in the 60s portion, but omitted the Beatles and Bob Dylan.

The Seventies portion focuses on the disco music of the decade, bowing to the Bee Gees and ABBA. The show chose to steer clear of the genres that were emerging, not touching on acoustic rock (the Eagles), glam rock (David Bowie), or punk (the Sex Pistols/the Clash).

The show also mirrors the oddness of the I Want My MTV generation of the 1980s. In a wink to Madonna's video, Julia Davo used similar outfits and choreography for Marilyn Monroe's "Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend" in the first act and Madonna's "Material Girl" in the second. The company goes with dance music artists like Michael Jackson and Prince, and avoids other 80s darlings like U2, Bruce Springsteen, and Duran Duran.

The 90s had a tribute to the divas (Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston), girl power groups (Destiny's Child and Spice Girls), boy bands (NSYNC and Blackstreet) as well as M.C. Hammer and C&C Music Factory. Sadly, there is no dance routine to Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," which could have been interesting, if not hilarious.

The show closes out with a barrage of hits from the 2000: "Get This Party Started," "Low," and "Forget You" among them. Then Matthew Weiss delivers the show's benediction with an exuberant version of Bruno Marr's "Uptown Funk."

What made HITS! great was its staging and its timing. Director Cynthia Nekvasil didn't cast the show conventionally. For example, fifth-grader D'Corey Johnson belts out his version of Aretha Franklin's "Respect," usually associated with women's empowerment. (The song, interestingly enough, was written by a male, Otis Redding.) Belle Bongiorno saunters her way through the Rolling Stones' hedonistic "Satisfaction" and then morphs her voice into a part of a trio beautifully delivering Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You."

HITS is designed to be fast paced, moving from song to song without letting the audience catch their breath. Most of the hits are reduced to 30-second morsels which the audience quickly devours and then moves onto the next. At times, one wishes that it would linger on a certain song. Then again, if a song leaves a sour taste with one person's palate, it is quickly replaced by another tuneful one. That being said, HITS! made "We Built This City," voted as the worst song of the 1980s by Rolling Stone Magazine in 2010, sound better than Starship's original version.

This is the first time HITS! has embarked on a national tour. With its built-in ability to transmute from year to year and incorporate different material and ideas, its potential for reaching audiences is unlimited. And somewhere, Plato is smiling about the possibilities.




Abbey Theater Of Dublin Presents World Premiere Production of A YANKEE GOES HOME Photo
Abbey Theater Of Dublin Presents World Premiere Production of A YANKEE GOES HOME
Abbey Theater of Dublin presents the world premiere production of 'A Yankee Goes Home,' written by Irish American Playwright Sean Cooney. The in-person performance takes place April 14-16 and April 20-23, 2023.
Photos: First look at Pickerington Community Theatres THE FOREIGNER Photo
Photos: First look at Pickerington Community Theatre's THE FOREIGNER
The scene is a fishing lodge in rural Georgia often visited by “Froggy” LeSueur, a British demolition expert who occasionally runs training sessions at a nearby army base. This time “Froggy” has brought along a friend, a pathologically shy young man named Charlie who is overcome with fear at the thought of making conversation with strangers. So “Froggy,” before departing, tells all assembled that Charlie is from an exotic foreign country and speaks no English. Once alone the fun really begins, as Charlie overhears more than he should—the evil plans of a sinister, two-faced minister and his redneck associate; the fact that the minister’s pretty fiancée is pregnant; and many other damaging revelations made with the thought that Charlie doesn’t understand a word being said. That he does fuels the nonstop hilarity of the play. By Larry Shue, Directed by Coreen Janetzke, Cast; Charlie Baker: Todd Bernstein, Froggy Lasueur: Andrew Conway, Betty Meeks: Barbe Helwig, Catherine Simms: Jenny Small, Ellard (Elle) Simms: Raya Franklin, Reverend David Lee Marshall: Stephen Codling, Owen Musser: Scott Harvey Performances run March 17 - 26, 2023 at the Wigwam Theater 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Road, Pickerington, OH 43147. For tickets: http://pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org/
McCoy Center To Host Free Screening Of Award-Winning Film, ITZHAK Photo
McCoy Center To Host Free Screening Of Award-Winning Film, ITZHAK
In advance of Itzhak Perlman's upcoming in-person concert appearance, the McCoy Center for the Arts in New Albany will hold a FREE screening of ITZHAK: A Film by Alison Chernick, on Sunday, April 2 at 3 pm. This special presentation, utilizing the Mershad Digital Experience, provides an opportunity for audiences to learn more about the extraordinary life of this renowned musician. 
Photos: First look at Gallery Players SOMETHING ROTTEN Photo
Photos: First look at Gallery Players' SOMETHING ROTTEN
Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz. Performances run Mar. 18 - Apr. 2, 2023. at Gallery Players, 1125 College Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43209. Please visit https://columbusjcc.org/something-rotten/ to get specific showtimes and purchase tickets.

From This Author - Paul Batterson


Review: HITS! THE MUSICAL at Southern TheatreReview: HITS! THE MUSICAL at Southern Theatre
March 19, 2023

What did our critic think of HITS! THE MUSICAL at Southern Theatre?
Feature: HITS! THE MUSICAL at Southern TheatreFeature: HITS! THE MUSICAL at Southern Theatre
March 12, 2023

When HITS! THE MUSICAL was gearing up to embark on a 48-city tour of the United States, a reality TV crew was brought on board to document the journey. The thought of 29 young adults between the ages of 10 to 22 traveling as an army across the United States seems to be ready made for a sudsy docudrama.
Feature: INTO THE WOODS at Short North StageFeature: INTO THE WOODS at Short North Stage
March 9, 2023

After reciting the 'The Witch's Entrance' for 19 shows in Short North Stage's production of INTO THE WOODS, Diana DeGarmo may never look at a salad the same way again.
Review: SLAVE PLAY at Short North StageReview: SLAVE PLAY at Short North Stage
February 5, 2023

What did our critic think of SLAVE PLAY at Short North Stage? People always ask critics two questions: “did you like it?” and “is it worth seeing?” When it comes time to discuss SLAVE PLAY, these two questions are going to be tough to answer. Did I like it? From a theatrical rubric, it checks off the boxes of fantastic acting and wonderful direction, and powerful message. However, is it enjoyable? At times yes … and sometimes it felt like a punch to the stomach.  
Review: SIX: THE MUSICAL at Ohio TheatreReview: SIX: THE MUSICAL at Ohio Theatre
January 26, 2023

What did our critic think of SIX: THE MUSICAL at Ohio Theatre?
share