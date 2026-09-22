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ROCKY HORROR, SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN and More Set for Avalon Theatre

Programming includes SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN: THE MUSICAL, a comedy night with Justin Wood, and THE FINAL ACT: AN AVALON HAUNTING immersive experience.

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ROCKY HORROR, SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN and More Set for Avalon Theatre

October is bringing a full calendar of entertainment to the Avalon Theatre. Whether you're into movies, live performances, music, comedy, nostalgia-or getting thoroughly spooked-there's plenty to choose from.

Movies & Cult Favorites

The big screen gets a Halloween-season workout with:

  • Oct. 1: What Lies Beneath, 7pm
  • Oct. 2: Scream (First Friday Film, pay what you can, $4 min) 7pm
  • Oct. 12: Spookies, 7pm
  • Oct. 13: Stomping Freedom, 7pm
  • Oct. 15: The Sixth Sense, 7pm
  • Oct. 17: Clue: The Movie, 2pm
  • Oct. 19: Popcorn, 7pm
  • Oct. 26: Demons, 7pm
  • Oct. 31: The Rocky Horror Picture Show with The Lucky Banisters, 9pm

From supernatural suspense to mystery, animation and cult classics, there's a different flavor every week.

Live on Stage

The Avalon also has a great mix of performances:

  • Oct. 3: Buckeye Funk - live music
  • Oct. 7: ADLIB: Avalon Does Live Improve B...
  • Oct. 9-11: Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical (Four Performances)
  • Oct. 13: Stomping Freedom - special movie screening event
  • Oct. 16: Central Ohio Symphony String Quartet - classical concert
  • Oct. 17: Avalon Laugh-Along Comedy Night featuring Marysville Native stand-up comedian Justin Wood

Events

Take a trip down memory lane with Classic Cartoons on Oct. 19, then get ready for something much spookier. On Friday, Oct. 23-25, from 6:30-10 p.m., The Final Act: An Avalon Haunting transforms the historic Avalon Theatre into an immersive psychological horror experience. Navigate dark corridors, shifting spaces, and forgotten 1920s-inspired rooms while being stalked by restless spirits of old Hollywood. This 13+ experience is $10, with reserved time slots, so grab your spot before the final credits roll!

And for the ultimate Halloween finale, The Rocky Horror Picture Show hits the stage at 9 p.m. on Oct. 31, with a shadowcast by The Lucky Banisters. Costumes are encouraged, and participation/prop bags will be available at the theatre for $5.

October at the Avalon has a little something for every mood-and plenty of reasons to get out of the house. Visit theavalontheatre.org for tickets and event details, and let The Avalon Theater handle your October entertainment!

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