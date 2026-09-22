ROCKY HORROR, SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN and More Set for Avalon Theatre
Programming includes SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN: THE MUSICAL, a comedy night with Justin Wood, and THE FINAL ACT: AN AVALON HAUNTING immersive experience.
October is bringing a full calendar of entertainment to the Avalon Theatre. Whether you're into movies, live performances, music, comedy, nostalgia-or getting thoroughly spooked-there's plenty to choose from.
Movies & Cult Favorites
The big screen gets a Halloween-season workout with:
- Oct. 1: What Lies Beneath, 7pm
- Oct. 2: Scream (First Friday Film, pay what you can, $4 min) 7pm
- Oct. 12: Spookies, 7pm
- Oct. 13: Stomping Freedom, 7pm
- Oct. 15: The Sixth Sense, 7pm
- Oct. 17: Clue: The Movie, 2pm
- Oct. 19: Popcorn, 7pm
- Oct. 26: Demons, 7pm
- Oct. 31: The Rocky Horror Picture Show with The Lucky Banisters, 9pm
From supernatural suspense to mystery, animation and cult classics, there's a different flavor every week.
Live on Stage
The Avalon also has a great mix of performances:
- Oct. 3: Buckeye Funk - live music
- Oct. 7: ADLIB: Avalon Does Live Improve B...
- Oct. 9-11: Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical (Four Performances)
- Oct. 13: Stomping Freedom - special movie screening event
- Oct. 16: Central Ohio Symphony String Quartet - classical concert
- Oct. 17: Avalon Laugh-Along Comedy Night featuring Marysville Native stand-up comedian Justin Wood
Events
Take a trip down memory lane with Classic Cartoons on Oct. 19, then get ready for something much spookier. On Friday, Oct. 23-25, from 6:30-10 p.m., The Final Act: An Avalon Haunting transforms the historic Avalon Theatre into an immersive psychological horror experience. Navigate dark corridors, shifting spaces, and forgotten 1920s-inspired rooms while being stalked by restless spirits of old Hollywood. This 13+ experience is $10, with reserved time slots, so grab your spot before the final credits roll!
And for the ultimate Halloween finale, The Rocky Horror Picture Show hits the stage at 9 p.m. on Oct. 31, with a shadowcast by The Lucky Banisters. Costumes are encouraged, and participation/prop bags will be available at the theatre for $5.
October at the Avalon has a little something for every mood-and plenty of reasons to get out of the house. Visit theavalontheatre.org for tickets and event details, and let The Avalon Theater handle your October entertainment!
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Battle of the Books
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Hell's Kitchen
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Pride and Prejudice
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Into The Woods
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The Sunshine Boys
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