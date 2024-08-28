ProMusica Chamber Orchestra's Opening Weekend to Feature Star Vocalist Storm Large

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ProMusica Chamber Orchestra will kick off its 46th season with multifaceted vocalist Storm Large for The Seven Deadly Sins on Sept. 28-29 at 7 p.m. at the Southern Theatre.

Led by music director David Danzmayr, the orchestra's opening weekend will feature Schubert's Symphony No. 5 in addition to Weill's The Seven Deadly Sins, which will be performed by Large alongside the vocal quartet Hudson Shad.

“The momentum from our 45th season carries us strongly into our new season,” said Janet Chen, ProMusica's CEO. “We have followed the incredible career of Storm Large over many years, from her time with the band Pink Martini to her own solo trajectory. It is such a privilege and honor to kick off our new season with her and performing The Seven Deadly Sins, the first time for the orchestra! You have to hear her live with ProMusica, it will be an experience not to be missed.”

Large is a dynamic musician, actor, playwright, and author known for her powerful voice and stage presence, particularly with the band Pink Martini. She first gained national attention as a finalist on CBS's “Rock Star: Supernova” in 2006 and has since become a sought-after performer, collaborating with prestigious orchestras like the Oregon Symphony, New York Pops, and the BBC Symphony. Most recently, she continues to tour internationally with her band Le Bonheur and perform with Pink Martini, in addition to several other artistic ventures. Large and Danzmayr have crossed paths several times due to their Portland, Oregon roots and connection to the Oregon Symphony.

Large is no stranger to The Seven Deadly Sins having performed the dual roles of Anna with several major orchestras including with the Detroit Symphony for her Carnegie Hall debut in 2013 as well as with the Oregon Symphony. For her ProMusica debut, Large will perform alongside Hudson Shad. The quartet has performed as The Family in The Seven Deadly Sins more than any other group in history, and it will be their 18th time performing the work with Large.

Weill's deep satirical expression will be contrasted by Schubert's classical and elegant Symphony No. 5, which will be brilliantly led by Danzmayr, highlighting ProMusica's quintessential mix of the classic with the contemporary.

Additional information about The Seven Deadly Sins is available at promusicacolumbus.org/event/the-seven-deadly-sins-2024/.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for The Seven Deadly Sins range from $18-$64, and subscriptions for the 2024-25 ProMusica season are still available. Tickets are on sale now through the ProMusica Box Office at 614.464.0066 ext. 101 and online at promusicacolumbus.org via Ticketmaster.

