Powell's THIRD FRIDAYS Series To Host COMMUNITY HARVEST in November

In celebration of the fall season, the City of Powell will host Community Harvest on Friday, November 18, as part of its "Third Fridays on the Green" event series. This free event will offer hayrides through downtown Powell, three fall-themed photo stations, and a bonfire with s'mores. The Columbus Coffee Co. will also be on site offering coffee, hot cider, and hot chocolate for purchase.

Community Harvest will be held at Village Green Park (47 Hall St.) on Friday, November 18, from 6-9 pm. Admission is FREE.

This Third Fridays on the Green event is made possible through the generous support of McClurg Properties, Jill Patricia King, Delaware County Transit, Evolve Health Pediatrics, Giant Eagle, Master Kim's MegaKick Martial Arts, The Middlefield Banking Company, Newman Roofing, LLC, Pedego Electric Bikes Powell, and RV Wholesalers.

Photo Credit: Klatte Photography