Plain City Music, Arts, & Theatre Society to Present World Premiere of THE PATH OF THE PIONEER

The Trinity Theatre branch of the Plain City Music, Arts, & Theatre Society (PCMATS) will present the world premiere production of "The Path of the Pioneer," written and directed by local Playwright Daniel Rodriguez Hijo. Performances take place Aug. 9 & 10 with a pre-show heavy hors d'oeuvre-style dinner at 7 p.m. and the play performance at 8 p.m. Tickets for the production are $15 and are available for purchase at pcmats.ludus.com.

After a lifetime spent with the American Indians and following a recent divorce, Alder is left seeking direction. While working on a homestead off of the Big Darby Creek, a new companion reveals they may have ties to his biological family. Could they still be alive after all these years? Would they even accept him as the person he's become? Could this be the next step for his life?

"We are excited to share our local history and get to know the person behind the name Jonathan Alder in 'The Path of the Pioneer,'" says the Plain City Music, Arts, & Theatre Society's Vice-President of Theatre Daniel Rodriguez Hijo. "Everyone involved has a deep passion for this story and these characters which has really brought them to life. It is a story worth telling, and I think you'll find that the conflicts faced then only go by different names today."

The cast for "The Path of the Pioneer" is as follows: Matthew Hirshberg (Jonathan Alder), Jacob Cameron (John Moore), Joel Mitchell (Paul Alder), Ally Kaizer (Margaret Alder), Tammy Carlson (Hannah Alder), Mack Rowe (Ann Alder), Lucas Gutierrez (Villager/Postmaster), Adam Wheelbarger (Richard Taylor), and Daniel Rodriguez Hijo (Farmer).

For more information about the Plain City Music, Arts, & Theatre Society (PCMATS), follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/PlainCityMATS and Instagram at instagram.com/PlainCityMATS.

Daniel Rodriguez Hijo (Producer, Director, and Playwright) - is a theatrical director and educator in the central Ohio area. Since receiving his Bachelor's degree in Theatre from Ohio Wesleyan University, Daniel has been a Director of Operations for a local theatre, became a founding member and the Vice-President of Theatre for the Plain City Music, Arts, & Theatre Society, and also serves as the Theater Specialist for the Abbey Theater of Dublin. He has directed and co-directed theatrical activity in the Plain City community and Jonathan Alder School District where he has sought to grow the individual through his programs since 2014. He is an alumni member of Theta Alpha Phi. When he is not actively on stage, Daniel is studying and developing new ways to tell stories and connect with others on a deeper level through the use of theatre.

