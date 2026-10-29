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Photos: New Albany Middle School Theatre’s DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID JR.

The Little Mermaid, Jr. will run from Oct. 31 - Nov. 1, & 2, 2025

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Dive under the sea with Ariel and friends in this splashy, enchanting stage adaptation of the beloved Disney classic! Featuring hit songs like “Part of Your World,” “Under the Sea,” and “Kiss the Girl,” this magical musical will delight audiences of all ages.

Follow the adventurous young mermaid Ariel as she dreams of life beyond the waves and makes a daring deal with the sea witch Ursula to follow her heart. With colorful characters, catchy tunes, and dazzling undersea fun, The Little Mermaid Jr. is the perfect family outing—full of laughter, love, and the power of finding your own voice. Make a splash this season—join us “under the sea” for a musical adventure you’ll never forget! 

Music by Alan Menken and Lyrics by Howard Ashman, Glenn Slater, Book by Doug Wright. Director: Ben Hartwig, Musical Director:Shelvin Burns,  Choreographer: Abbie Boyd, Cast: Ariel: Redding Kovacs, Prince Eric: Zane Lenhart*, Flounder: Ella Rademaker, King Triton: Braxton Snedaker, Grimsby: Gavin Croteau, Chef Louis: Veronica Borries, Pilot: Maci Jacobs, Mersister #1/ Chef: Ayla Bailey*, Mersister #2/ u/s Ursula: Ayla Degaugh, Mersister #3/ Chef: Sawyer Houser*, Mersister #4/ u/s Ariel: Julian Shrick, Mersister #5/ Chef: Hattie Kovacs*, Mersister #6: Harper Bell, Princess #1: Mali Gupta, Princess #2: Avni Bassant, Princess #3: Sylvie Cummings, Princess #4: Joy Zangardi, Princess #5: Antonella Quintero, Princess #6/ Gull: Emerson Robertson*, Gull/ Ensemble: Merrin Calmus, Gull/ Ensemble: Maria Chacin, Gull/ Ensemble: Molly Mable, Gull/ Ensemble: Lyla Smyres, Gull/ Ensemble: Lilly Loechler, Ursula: Keatyn Leavitt*,  Sebastian: Camden Fuller*, Scuttle: Cade Alexander, Flotsam: David Wiltrout*, Jetsam: Addison Wiltrout, Carlotta: Vivienne Colburn, Sea Creatures: Harp/ Ensemble: Sybil Flaherty, Sax/ Ensemble: Brooklyn Gecht, Jellyfish #2/ Ensemble: Zara Ackah, Newt/ Ensemble: Alleigh Olson, Chub/ Ensemble: Zoey Radcliff, Fluke/ Ensemble: Julia Yosowitz, Bass/ Ensemble: Avery Shaloksy, Jellyfish#1/ Ensemble: Jasmine Ackah, Carp/ Ensemble: Olivia Hanna, Plaice/ Ensemble: Lucy Leone, Sailor/ Ensemble/ Seahorse: Anna Cogan, Sailor/ Ensemble/ u/s Sebastian: Samuel Quatman, Sailor/ Ensemble: Clayton Spangler, Sailor/ Ensemble: Camden Kelly, Sea Chorus/ Ensemble: Kaitlyn Bleiweiss, Sea Chorus/ Ensemble: Gia Shah, Sea Chorus/ Ensemble: Lauren Inyang, Sea Chorus/ Ensemble: Clare Hill.

Performances run Friday, Oct, 30 @ 7:00pm, Saturday, Oct. 31 @ 2pm & 7pm, Sunday, Nov. 1 @ 2:00pm, at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany, OH 43054  For more information, https://ms.napls.us/culture/activities-clubs/nams-theatre, tickets: https://tickets.capa.com/overview/12302 

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

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