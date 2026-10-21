Photos: First Look at Rise Up Art Alliance’s MEL BROOKS’ YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN: West in Version
Young Frankenstein: West End Version will run from Oct. 23 - Nov. 1, 2026
From the creators of The Producers comes the monstrously funny Young Frankenstein: West End Version! Based on the classic comedy by Mel Brooks, this hilarious musical follows Dr. Frederick Frankenstein as he reluctantly returns to his family's castle in Transylvania—only to discover that maybe his grandfather's experiments weren't so crazy after all.
Packed with unforgettable songs, outrageous comedy, larger-than-life characters, and plenty of laughs, the West End version of this Broadway favorite is a frightfully good time for audiences who enjoy clever humor and classic monster mayhem.
Book by Mel Brooks, Thomas Meehan, Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks. Director - Jason Melick, Stage Manager - Jessica Hill, Music Director - Ryan Whitescarver, Assistant Stage Manager - Linda Moore, Choreographer - Robyn Lindsey, Cast: Frederick Frankenstein - Eric Radachi, Igor - Justin Zordan, Inga - Raven Lockwood, Frau Blücher - Suzanne Rauch-Wittman, Monster, Student #2 - Dylan Sedam, Elizabeth - Aimee Stadvec Williams, Inspector Kemp, Medical Student #1, Passenger - Parker Adams-Carmack, The Hermit - Eli Rife, Sylvia, Felix, Ensemble - Heather Jordan, Steward, Featured Villager, Ensemble - Judy Brown, Featured Villager, Ensemble - Rachel Gill, Masha (Nails), Featured Villager, Ensemble - Grace Butler-Hoke, Sasha (Make Up), Featured Villager, Ensemble - Akerah Sanders, Basha (Wardrobe), Ensemble - Mattie Wallace, Tasha (Hair), Ensemble - Bethany Wright, Bob (Astrology), Fortnum - Luke Foley, Mason - Jennifer Radachi, Messenger, Werewolf - Scott Gottliebson, Village Quartet - Billy Edwards, Village Quartet - Andrew Potter, Village Quartet, Ludwig - J Ryan Whitescarver, Village Quartet, Bertram Batram - Jason Melick.
Performances are Oct. 23, 24, 30 & 31, at 7:00pm, Oct. 25 & Nov. 1, at 2:00pm, at Lancaster Parks & Rec.,632 W. Fifth Ave. Lancaster, OH 43130, Purchase tickets: https://riseuparts.ludus.com/index.php?sections=events
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
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