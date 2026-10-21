Photos: First Look at Rise Up Art Alliance’s MEL BROOKS’ YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN: West in Version

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From the creators of The Producers comes the monstrously funny Young Frankenstein: West End Version! Based on the classic comedy by Mel Brooks, this hilarious musical follows Dr. Frederick Frankenstein as he reluctantly returns to his family's castle in Transylvania—only to discover that maybe his grandfather's experiments weren't so crazy after all.

Packed with unforgettable songs, outrageous comedy, larger-than-life characters, and plenty of laughs, the West End version of this Broadway favorite is a frightfully good time for audiences who enjoy clever humor and classic monster mayhem.

Book by Mel Brooks, Thomas Meehan, Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks. Director - Jason Melick, Stage Manager - Jessica Hill, Music Director - Ryan Whitescarver, Assistant Stage Manager - Linda Moore, Choreographer - Robyn Lindsey, Cast: Frederick Frankenstein - Eric Radachi, Igor - Justin Zordan, Inga - Raven Lockwood, Frau Blücher - Suzanne Rauch-Wittman, Monster, Student #2 - Dylan Sedam, Elizabeth - Aimee Stadvec Williams, Inspector Kemp, Medical Student #1, Passenger - Parker Adams-Carmack, The Hermit - Eli Rife, Sylvia, Felix, Ensemble - Heather Jordan, Steward, Featured Villager, Ensemble - Judy Brown, Featured Villager, Ensemble - Rachel Gill, Masha (Nails), Featured Villager, Ensemble - Grace Butler-Hoke, Sasha (Make Up), Featured Villager, Ensemble - Akerah Sanders, Basha (Wardrobe), Ensemble - Mattie Wallace, Tasha (Hair), Ensemble - Bethany Wright, Bob (Astrology), Fortnum - Luke Foley, Mason - Jennifer Radachi, Messenger, Werewolf - Scott Gottliebson, Village Quartet - Billy Edwards, Village Quartet - Andrew Potter, Village Quartet, Ludwig - J Ryan Whitescarver, Village Quartet, Bertram Batram - Jason Melick.

Performances are Oct. 23, 24, 30 & 31, at 7:00pm, Oct. 25 & Nov. 1, at 2:00pm, at Lancaster Parks & Rec.,632 W. Fifth Ave. Lancaster, OH 43130, Purchase tickets: https://riseuparts.ludus.com/index.php?sections=events

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 07 Hrs 29 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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