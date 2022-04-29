Photos: New Albany Middle School Theatre Dept's MARY POPPINS JR.

Based on one of the most popular Disney movies of all time and the Broadway musical that played for over 2,500 performances and received multiple Olivier and Tony Awards nominations, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins captures hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect Broadway Junior musical!

New Albany Middle School has been rehearsing and preparing for this show since January. Mary Poppins Jr. consists of 54 cast members and 16 crew members grades 6-8. Featuring projections by Nick Eberts and lighting design by Jon Gillie, an entire team of dedicated parents created the scenery, props and costumes led by Director Gould.

Director & Choreographer: Melissa Gould, Musical Director: Sean Hooper, Stage Manager: Pari Basant, Assistant Directors: Samantha Downing, William Green, Joseph Quigley, Mimi Rooney, Lauren West.

Cast: Mary Poppins - Gabby Lewis, Bert - Drew Wintersteller, George Banks - Sahil Shah, Winifred Banks - Annie Trybus, Jane Banks - Regan James, Michael Banks - Cali Russell, Mrs. Brill - Riona Rodrigues, Robertson Ay - Lee Brechter, Miss Andrew - Ava Baker, Chairman - Neil Teri, Bird Woman - Aline Bhat, John Northbrook - Ian Kopf, VonHussler - Maggie Hill, Mrs. Corry - Brie Funk, Katie Nanna - Caroline Samanich, Miss Smythe, Dance Captain - Maria Thiel, Neleus - Elise Bilberry, Messenger - Anna Fishbaugh, Police Officer- Olivia Smith, Dance Captain, Ensemble - Riley Snead, Featured Dancers: Natalie Harvey, Alice Zusman

Ensemble: Regan Balistrere, Adlee Beane, Kendall Beus, Parker Cohn, Ella Davis, Gia Ellenberg, Aidan Ellison, Ava Feisel, Olivia Fuller, CJ Gaines, Sophie Golis, Rukah Greenblott, Noelle Griffith, Lila Griveas, Lily Hall, Kayla Haynes, Olive Horne, Anna Jenkins, Presley Kovacs, Ryen Lacy, Eve Limpach, Riley Malone, Olivia Mounts, Evie Nacht, Myles Patton, Hope Rooney, Harper Rosebaugh, Lilly Steel, Ghost Thomas, Eva Vian, Riley Walsh, Juliet Zaczepinski

Crew: Andrew Green, Neha Hariharan, Reese Harper, Maggie Jenkins, Aristi Maniatis, Madison Milburn, Ella Proudfoot, Carter Purcell, Rithik Shah, Lou Sharayera, Harun Siddiqui, Quinn Slagle, Ben Spengeman, Isabel Stanley, Sara Wirt, Mia Xu.

New Albany Middle School will present Mary Poppins, Jr. to be performed April 29 - May 1 at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts. Purchase tickets: https://bit.ly/3vbXMDz

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer