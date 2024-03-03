Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL vol. 7

"UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL vol. 7”, is a contemporary program of intimate choreography both created and performed by the company. This is the 7th annual presentation of an evening of solo works and small dance pieces. Artistic Director, Melissa Gould will also reveal works in progress inspired by the challenges of confined space. Audience members will experience inventive movement in the immersive performance space at MadLab in four individual hour-long performances.

Performances run March 2 - 3, 2024, Saturday 5:30pm & 8pm, Sunday 1pm & 3:30pm, at MadLab, 227 North 3rd St. Columbus, 43215. Please visit the button below.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer