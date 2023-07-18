Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's TUCK EVERLASTING

Tuck Everlasting will run from July 21 - 30, 2023

By: Jul. 18, 2023

Worthington Community Theatre wants to know - what would you do if you had all eternity?

Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck’s unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.

Music by Chris Miller, Lyrics by Nathan Tysen, Book by Claudia Shear and TimFederle, Directed by Brian Palmer,  Cast includes, Faith Smith-Austin, Michael Malone, Tyler Rogols, Jodi Moriak, Michael Gallaugher, Molly Kuntz, Lee Abrams, Luke Lowe, Colleen Creghan, Charlisa Anderson, Abby Altizer, Ashton Brammer, Emily Church, Shannon Connolly, Allison Freed, Shana French, Keriann Menz, Madison Toulmin, Gillian Anthony, Ellie Armstrong-Phillips, Abigail Bauder, Soph Bixler, Josephine Boyd, Henry Church, Lillie Gorenz, Elise Lemasters, Phoebe Levitt, Alex Malone, Lily Malone, Cori Newland, Addison Pearson, Raquel Robson, Carleigh Traverse, Leah VanBuskirk, Kammy Will,

Performances are July 21, 22, & 28 29 @ 7:30PM and July 23 & 30 @ 2:30PM McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St. Worthington, OH  43085. For Tickets https://www.mcconnellarts.org/worthington-community-theatre-presents-tuck-everlasting/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

