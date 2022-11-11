Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Into the Breeches will run from Nov. 11 - 19, 2022

Nov. 11, 2022  

Oberon Play House's director and leading men are off at war with the Axis. Determined to press on, the director's wife sets out to produce an all-female version of Shakespeare's Henriad, assembling an increasingly unexpected team united in desire, if not actual theatre experience. Together they deliver a delightful celebration of collaboration and persistence when the show must go on!

By George Brant, DIRECTOR Kate Tull, STAGE MANAGER Stephen Moore, DRAMATURG Jill Summerville, SET DESIGNER Kat Wexler, COSTUME DESIGNER Candis Witt, LIGHTING DESIGNER Kurt Mueller, SOUND DESIGNER AND BOARD OP Chris Sweet, FIGHT CHOREOGRAPHER David Tull, PROPERTIES Carol Stopa, PRODUCTION ASSISTANT Halene Hartman, Cast: Anita McFarren as MAGGIE DALTON, Colleen Cunningham as CELESTE FIELDING, Shaun Brown as ELLSWORTH SNOW, Leslie Robinson as WINIFRED SNOW, Stephen R. Hanna as STUART LASKER, Wilma Hatton as IDA GREEN, Liz Girvin as JUNE BENNETT, Kate Jones as GRACE RICHARDS

Performances run Nov. 11 - 19, 2022 at Columbus Performing Arts Center, Shedd Stage, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43125. Tickets at the link: https://tinyurl.com/yzzyva24

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES



HAIRSPRAY - Inspiring and Energetic Photo
HAIRSPRAY - Inspiring and Energetic
The audience was thrilled to welcome home Columbus’s own sextuple superstar, Andrew Levitt aka Nina West, who has successfully conquered the entertainment genres of TV, film, theatre, music, web series, and most recently as an author of children’s book, “The You Kind of Kind.”  His role as Edna Turnblad is just icing on the cake.
Feature: VETSAID at Nationwide Arena Photo
Feature: VETSAID at Nationwide Arena
For the last three days, Haiden (no last name given) and his mother have kept a lonely vigil at Used Kids records (2500 Summit St. in Columbus), waiting to meet guitar hero Joe Walsh.
Review: INDECENT at Riffe Center Photo
Review: INDECENT at Riffe Center
What did our critic think of INDECENT at Riffe Center? Read the review here!
Wright State Theatre to Present BRIGHT STAR Beginning This Month Photo
Wright State Theatre to Present BRIGHT STAR Beginning This Month
Wright State Theatre will present the bluegrass musical, BRIGHT STAR in its intimate Herbst Theatre from November 18-December 4th. Written by acclaimed comedian and bluegrass banjo player, Steve Martin, and indie rock artist, Edie Brickell, BRIGHT STAR is an uplifting theatrical journey that will hold you in its grasp.

From This Author - Jerri Shafer

Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyone’s picture. After her daughter was born, Jerri started scrapbooking and she became interested ... (read more about this author)


Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHESPhotos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES
November 11, 2022

Oberon Play House’s director and leading men are off at war with the Axis. Determined to press on, the director's wife sets out to produce an all-female version of Shakespeare's Henriad, assembling an increasingly unexpected team united in desire, if not actual theatre experience. Together they deliver a delightful celebration of collaboration and persistence when the show must go on! Performances run Nov. 11 - 19, 2022 at Columbus Performing Arts Center, Shedd Stage, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43125. Tickets at the link: https://tinyurl.com/yzzyva24
Photos: Inside Hilliard Arts Council's THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO Opening Night GalaPhotos: Inside Hilliard Arts Council's THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO Opening Night Gala
November 5, 2022

Hilliard Arts Council held an opening night gala for their latest production of The Last Night of Ballyhoo. Performances run Nov. 4 - 13, 2022 at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center.
Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOOPhotos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
November 4, 2022

Hilliard Arts Council is presenting its fall production in their 2023 season: The Last Night of Ballyhoo. This Tony award winning dramatic comedy, written by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Alfred Uhry (Driving Miss Daisy), concerning the trials and tribulations of a southern jewish family in 1939 Atlanta on the eve of WWII. See photos here!
Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's GODSPELLPhotos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's GODSPELL
November 3, 2022

Based on the Gospel according to Matthew, Godspell is the first musical theatre offering from composer Stephen Schwartz who went on to write such well-known hits as Wicked, Pippin, and Children of Eden. The show features a comedic troupe of eccentric players who team up with Jesus to teach his lessons in a new age through parables, games, and tomfoolery.
Photos: First look at Wagnalls Community Theatre's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORSPhotos: First look at Wagnalls Community Theatre's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
November 3, 2022

Seymour Krelborn is a nerdy orphan working at Mushnik's, a flower shop in urban Skid Row. He harbors a crush on fellow co-worker Audrey Fulquard, and is berated by Mr. Mushnik daily. One day as Seymour is seeking a new mysterious plant, he finds a very mysterious unidentified plant which he calls Audrey II. The plant seems to have a craving for blood and soon begins to sing for his supper. Soon enough, Seymour feeds Audrey's sadistic dentist boyfriend to the plant and later, Mushnik for witnessing the death of Audrey's ex. Will Audrey II take over the world or will Seymour and Audrey defeat it? Performances run November 4 - 13, 2022 at The Wagnalls Memorial, 150 East Columbus St, Lithopolis, OH 43136. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit:https://www.facebook.com/WagnallsCommunityTheatre/