Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co's INTO THE BREECHES

Oberon Play House's director and leading men are off at war with the Axis. Determined to press on, the director's wife sets out to produce an all-female version of Shakespeare's Henriad, assembling an increasingly unexpected team united in desire, if not actual theatre experience. Together they deliver a delightful celebration of collaboration and persistence when the show must go on!

By George Brant, DIRECTOR Kate Tull, STAGE MANAGER Stephen Moore, DRAMATURG Jill Summerville, SET DESIGNER Kat Wexler, COSTUME DESIGNER Candis Witt, LIGHTING DESIGNER Kurt Mueller, SOUND DESIGNER AND BOARD OP Chris Sweet, FIGHT CHOREOGRAPHER David Tull, PROPERTIES Carol Stopa, PRODUCTION ASSISTANT Halene Hartman, Cast: Anita McFarren as MAGGIE DALTON, Colleen Cunningham as CELESTE FIELDING, Shaun Brown as ELLSWORTH SNOW, Leslie Robinson as WINIFRED SNOW, Stephen R. Hanna as STUART LASKER, Wilma Hatton as IDA GREEN, Liz Girvin as JUNE BENNETT, Kate Jones as GRACE RICHARDS

Performances run Nov. 11 - 19, 2022 at Columbus Performing Arts Center, Shedd Stage, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43125. Tickets at the link: https://tinyurl.com/yzzyva24

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer