Photos: First look at The Room Upstairs Theatre's THE TRAIL TO OREGON!

The Trail To Oregon! will run from April 5, 6 11,12 19, 20, 2024

By: Apr. 02, 2024
The Trail to Oregon is Based off the 90’s video game “The Oregon Trail” following a family as they make their way from Missouri to Oregon in 1848. From starvation to bandits to dysentery, the family endures all of these challenges in hopes of a better life in Oregon.

Music and Lyrics by Jeff Blim, Book by Nick Lang, Matt Lang, Brian Holden & Jeff Blim, Director: Carolyn Cutri, Stage Manager: Allison Freed, Cast: Father: Paul Rich, Mother: Emma Church, Son: Lydia Wolf, Daughter: Isabella Audia, Grampa: Lauren Murphy, McDoon: Macey Heslet, Ensemble: Sonny Panzica, Hannah Glass, Understudy Extraordinaire: Troy Brooks.

Performances are April 5, 6, 12,13,19, 20, 2024  7:30pm  at Club Diversity, 863 South High St. Columbus OH.  For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.trutheatre.com/

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

