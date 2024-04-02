Photos: First look at The Room Upstairs Theatre's THE TRAIL TO OREGON!

The Trail To Oregon! will run from April 5, 6 11,12 19, 20, 2024
The Trail to Oregon is Based off the 90’s video game “The Oregon Trail” following a family as they make their way from Missouri to Oregon in 1848. From starvation to bandits to dysentery, the family endures all of these challenges in hopes of a better life in Oregon.
Music and Lyrics by Jeff Blim, Book by Nick Lang, Matt Lang, Brian Holden & Jeff Blim, Director: Carolyn Cutri, Stage Manager: Allison Freed, Cast: Father: Paul Rich, Mother: Emma Church, Son: Lydia Wolf, Daughter: Isabella Audia, Grampa: Lauren Murphy, McDoon: Macey Heslet, Ensemble: Sonny Panzica, Hannah Glass, Understudy Extraordinaire: Troy Brooks.
Performances are April 5, 6, 12,13,19, 20, 2024 7:30pm at Club Diversity, 863 South High St. Columbus OH. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.trutheatre.com/
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
Videos