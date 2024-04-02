Photos: First look at The Room Upstairs Theatre's THE TRAIL TO OREGON!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Trail to Oregon is Based off the 90’s video game “The Oregon Trail” following a family as they make their way from Missouri to Oregon in 1848. From starvation to bandits to dysentery, the family endures all of these challenges in hopes of a better life in Oregon.

Music and Lyrics by Jeff Blim, Book by Nick Lang, Matt Lang, Brian Holden & Jeff Blim, Director: Carolyn Cutri, Stage Manager: Allison Freed, Cast: Father: Paul Rich, Mother: Emma Church, Son: Lydia Wolf, Daughter: Isabella Audia, Grampa: Lauren Murphy, McDoon: Macey Heslet, Ensemble: Sonny Panzica, Hannah Glass, Understudy Extraordinaire: Troy Brooks.

Performances are April 5, 6, 12,13,19, 20, 2024 7:30pm at Club Diversity, 863 South High St. Columbus OH. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.trutheatre.com/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer