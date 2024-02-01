Photos: First look at The Alcove Dinner Theatre and Bruce Jacklin & Company's PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES

A smash hit on and off-Broadway, this crowd-pleasing country-western musical features Prudie and Rhetta Cupp, from the Double Cupp Diner, singing and performing along with the talented boys from the gas station next door. Brimming with good humor, flirtation, and catchy songs that sound familiar even though they were written for the show, Pump Boys and Dinettes is a lighthearted musical with an emphasis on folksy comedy and romantic appeal. The original songs are mostly up tempo, with a few ballads sprinkled along the way to vary the pace and tone of the show.

Book, Lyrics, and Music by John Foley, Mark Hardwick, Debra Monk, Cass Morgan, John Schimmel and Jim Wann, Director - Bruce Jacklin, Stage Manager - Jayson Herbst, Band Director - Christa Brady, Vocal Director - Diane Dingler, Choreography - Anthony Ingham, Cast: Jim/ Guitar - Steve Herbst, Jackson/ Guitar - Jeremy Barrett, L. M./ Fiddle - Brad Oviatt, Earle/ Drums - Piersen Schuiling, LouAnn/ Piano - Christa Brady, Eddie/ Bass - Jim Frady, Prudie - Kelly Yerxa Lauth, Rhetta - Courtney DeCoskey, Uncle Bubba - Glenn Hissong.

Performances are Feb 2 - Mar 2, 2024, at The Alcove Dinner Theatre, 116 South Main St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://tickets.alcoverestaurant.com/index.php/en/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer