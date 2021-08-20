Photos: First look at Rise Up Youth Theatre's DISNEY'S MOANA JR

This thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Moana and the legendary demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as both learn to harness the power that lies within. With empowering messages of bravery and selflessness, Moana JR. is sure to bring out the hero within each of us.

Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i & Mark Mancina. Directed by Judith Cosgray, the Cast includes: Chief Ancestor 1 - Alaina Echelbarger, Chief Ancestor 2 - Basha Spence, Chief Ancestor 3 - Constance Glenn, Moana - Anna Weber & Cassie McCrady, Chief Tui - Zev Spence, Sina - Anna Cook & Evelyn DiSalvo, Pua - Nora West, Hei Hei - Hudson Cook & Wren Dawson, Gramma Tala - Sonnie Hysell, Maui - Carson Drury, Ocean Lead - Khloe Pekar, Tamatoa - Zev and Basha Spence. Dancers: Valerie Slaby, Hannah Slaby, Heather Slaby, Kathleen Slaby. Fisherman: Ian Barrett, Sophia Lichwa, Marshall Vansant. Villagers: Heather Slaby, Nora Cook, Autumn Vansant, Jaida Samblain. Ocean Ensemble: Autumn Vansant, Hannah Slaby, Ella Shamblin, Meridith Vansant, Gracy Slaby, Anna Cook, Evelyn DiSalvo, Jaida Shamblain, Alaina Echelbarger, Constance Glenn. Ancestor Ensemble: Kathleen Slaby, Anna Weber, Cassie McCrady, Hudson Cook, Heather Slaby, Sophia Lichwa. Maui Ensemble: Ian Barrett, Jaida Shamblain, Valerie Slaby, Sophia Lichwa, Wren Dawson, Nora West, Khloe Pekar. Monster Ensemble: Marshall Vansant, Heather Slaby, Hudson Cook, Emily Rowe, Charles Slaby, Chalie Cosgray, Grace Slaby. Shiny Ensemble: Lily Rowe, Emily Rowe, Nora Cook, Kathleen Slaby, Marshall Vansant, Heather Slaby.

Performances run August 20, 21, and 22, 2021 at 2151 W. Fair Ave., Lancaster, OH 43130. For more information visit: https://www.riseupartsalliance.org

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer