Photos: First look at Pickerington Community Theatre's THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box.

Book by Rachel Sheinkin, Score by William Finn, Directed by Adam Schroeder, Assistant Directed by Megan Trimble. Music Directed By Pamela Villarreal, the Cast: Carl Dad - Max DeBaltzo, Chip Tolentino - Caleb Wilson, Dan Dad - Caleb Wilson, Douglas Panch - Jordan Masterson, Jesus Christ - Terri Mims. Leaf Coneybear - Max DeBaltzo, Logainne Schwartzandgrunenierre - Trinity Yeomans, Marcy Park - Courtney Werner, Midge Mahoney - Terri Mims, Olive Ostrovsky - Chloe Garrett, Olive's Dad - Jordan Masterson, Olive's Mom - Lauren King, Rona Lisa Peretti - Lauren King, William Barfee - Will Macke.

Performances run Oct 7 - 16, 2022 at the Wigwam Theater 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Road, Pickerington, OH 43147. For tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2200806®id=137&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fpickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer