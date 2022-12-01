Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: First look at Pickerington Community Theatre's FROZEN JR

Frozen Jr will run from Dec. 2 - 11, 2022

Dec. 01, 2022  

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Disney Frozen Jr. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Disney Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

Book by Jennifer Lee, Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Director Amanda Tuttle, Asst. Director Elaine Schroeder Music Director Pamela Villarreal. Cast A: Ava Lautenslager, Izzy Vatter, Aidan Johnston, Joshua Hammond, Livi Campbell, Christopher Schroeder, Jude Meier, Tori Campbell, Cora Dickison, Isaiah Moorman-King, Oliver Bernstein, Melia Williams, Zeke Dixon, Kairi Seger, Wren Dawson, Nora West, Eleanora Comer, Michelle Warthman, Addison Pearson, Lilly Haringa, Annabelle Worley, Arya Bayless, Ben Barlow, Cora Dickison, Brianna Dobson, Cicelia Dobson, Lili Holland, Ava Lipovsky, Hannah Sovic. Cast B: Elina VonBruenchenhein, Summer Graham, Carter Russ, Zeke Dixon, Amara Baranek, Jerec Demmler, Jude Meier, Lydia Vawter, Aisha Brown, Grayson Waters, Flynn Caton, Hannah Chelikowsky, Aidan Johnston, Spencer Rogers, Millie Gibson, Mackenzie Rueber, Addison Pearson, Catherine Marmion, Melia Williams, Addison Pearson, Lilly Haringa, Annabelle Worley, Arya Bayless, Aisha Brown, Lexie Dickison, Bella Dupont, Karis Graham, Sophia Hart, Emmaline DiPietro, Gianna Nadalin, Annalise Thomas, Lydia Vawter, Spencer Rogers, Mackenzie Rueber, Annalise Thomas,

Performances run Dec. 2 - 11, 2022 at the Wigwam Theater 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Road, Pickerington, OH 43147. For tickets: http://pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

