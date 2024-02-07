Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's THE FACEBOOK EFFECT

The Facebook Effect is co-produced with Abbey Theater of Dublin and Original Productions Theatre

By: Feb. 07, 2024

When the popularity of Facebook expanded to include adults, Dana, an empty nester in her 50s, started posting what she hoped friends and family would perceive as the perfection of her life and marriage to her husband, Mike. Unfortunately, Dana’s worst fears are realized when the truth about her failing marriage and personal life is exposed on the social media site. Both Dana and Mike are forced to re-evaluate their lives in hopes of saving themselves and their marriage.

A world premiere play by Dublin, Ohio, playwright Lauren Wilkens, Directed by Matt Hermiz, Cast: Dana - Kim Garrison Hopcraft, Mike - Mark Schuliger, Beth - Alyssa Ryan, George - Benjamin Gullett.

Performances run February 8 - 10 & 15 - 17 at 7:30 pm and February 11 & 17 at 1:30 pm at the Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43017.  Tickets and Information by calling 614-943-1776 or https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2290694®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.optheatre.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

