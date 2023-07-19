Photos: First look at Ohio University Lancaster Theatre Department's INTO THE WOODS

Into the Woods will run from July 23 & August 3 - 6, 2023

Jul. 19, 2023

"Into the Woods" is a musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine. The musical intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and quests. The main characters are taken from “Little Red Riding Hood“, “Jack and the Beanstalk”, “Rapunzel”, and “Cinderella”, as well as several others. The musical is tied together by a story involving a childless baker and his wife and their quest to begin a family, their interaction with a witch who has cursed them, and their journey into the woods.

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and book by James Lapine. Directed by Victor Jones.  The cast includes: Ian Keller, Lauren Janoschka, Jennifer Myers, Ethan Mauger, Aiden Travis, Genevieve Shaftel, Wendy Cave, Holden Evans, Shannon Cook, Aiden Nicholson, Anna Cook, Sami Kiger, Phil Wells, Kaitlyn McClure, Emma Clement, Madison Lawson, Kailey Klimkowski, Emily Bartholic, Keegan Fillinger, Victor Jones.

Performances are July 23 & August 3 - 6, 2023 at the Wagner Theatre | Brasee Hall, Ohio University Lancaster, 1570 Granville Pike Lancaster, OH 43130.   For tickets or more information, visit: Click Here

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

