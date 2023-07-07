Photos: First look at New Albany Youth Theatre's SHREK THE MUSICAL JR

Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek The Musical JR., based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. It's a "big bright beautiful world" as everyone's favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, Shrek JR. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family. Featuring 43 youth artists between the ages of 9-16 years old.

Book and Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, Music by Jeanine Tesori. Director/Musical Director: Jonathan Collura, Choreographer: Abbie Keller, Founder/Managing Director: Joe Bishara, Artistic Director: Liz Wheeler, Cast: Bishop/Knight/Guard; Lucas Adkins-Schall, Puss In Boots; Vinny Aklilu, Peter Pan/Dancer; Avery Andruzis, Ugly Duckling/Dancer; Gaby Arrese, Sleeping Beauty Fairy; Nora Bader, Alice in Wonderland; Emma Bader, Big Bad Wolf/Dancer; Henry Brooks, Papa Bear/Papa Ogre; Finn Bryant, Donkey; Wystan Cann, Mama Bear/Mama Ogre; Parker Cohn, Dragonette/Dancer; Gia Ellenberg, Teen Fiona (Alternate)/(U.S. Gingy); Juliet Erlenbach, Mad Hatter/Dancer; Ava Feisel, Dragon; Anna Fishbaugh, Knight/Guard (U.S. Pig 1); Camden Fuller, Fiona; Brie Funk, Pig 3; Eliot James, Pig 1 (U.S. Farquaad); Oliver Jap, Humpty Dumpty; Lauren Kieninger, Tinker Bell; Macy Kieninger, Goldie Locks/Dancer (U.S. Pinocchio); Keira Krisiewicz, Teen Fiona (Alternate)/Dancer (U.S. Fiona); Cameron Krisiewicz, Pied Piper/Dancer; Ryen Lacy, Shrek; Angelo Lutz, Blind Mice/Dancer; Margot Malhame, Red Riding Hood/Dancer (U.S. Blind Mice); Sophia Means, Wicked Witch (U.S. Shrek); Evie Nacht, Captain of the Guards/Dancer; Claire Richey, Knight/Guard/Dwarf; Chandler Richey, Dragonette/Dancer; Hope Rooney, Gingy Cali Russell, Pig 2; Emma Sheen, Young Fiona (Alternate)/Sleeping Beauty Fairy; Ruby Stetson, Young Shrek/Baby Bear; Owen Suarez, Young Fiona (Alternate)/Sleeping Beauty Fairy; Julia Testa, Dragonette/Dancer; Maria Thiel, Farquaad; Jake Thomas, Pinocchio; Ian Tremante, Sleeping Beauty Fairy; Avery Tybor, Queen of Hearts (U.S. Wicked Witch); Arpitha Unnikrishnan, Knight/Guard/Dancer; Craig West, Blind Mice/Dancer (U.S. Dragon); Estelle Woolford, Blind Mice/Dancer; Meredith Zeallear.

New Albany Youth Theatre will present Shrek The Musical, Jr. to be performed 7/7/23 – 7PM, 7/8/23 – 1PM & 7PM, 7/9/23 – 1PM at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts. 100 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 Purchase tickets: https://newalbanyyouththeatre.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer