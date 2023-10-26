Photos: First look at New Albany Middle School Theatre's OLIVER JR

The New Albany Middle School Theatre Department presents, Oliver Jr. the Broadway Junior version of Lionel Bart's classic musical based on Charles Dickens' novel, Oliver Twist, as its fall musical. The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin.

By Lionel Bart, Directed by Melissa Gould, Cast: Oliver Twist: Jackson Stukus & Craig West (double cast), Fagin: Eliot James, Nancy: Kayla Haynes, Artful Dodger: Juliet Erlenbach, Bill Sikes: Aidan Ellison, Mr. Brownlow: Myles Patton, Bumble: Ava Coleman, Widow Corney: Emma Bader, Dr. Grimwig: Harper Rosebaugh, Bet: Lila Griveas, Noah Claypoole: Tatum Holmes, Charlotte: Hope Rooney, Mrs. Bedwin: Eve Limpach, Charlie Bates: Meredith Zeallear, Mr. Sowerberry: Jaxon Hamilton Mrs. Sowerberry: Anna Jenkins, Market Sellers: Gia Ellenberg, Olivia Fuller, Noelle Griffith, Aeva Joyner, Old Sally: Shae Star,Matron: Madison Waltman, Fagin’s Gang: Madeline Bowser, Belina Chang, Ava Coleman, Gia Ellenberg, Olivia Fuller, Noelle Griffith, Tatum Holmes, Anna Jenkins, Aeva Joyner, Ryen Lacy, Eve Limpach, Royale Lyles, Evie Nacht, Hope Rooney, Rowan Sittler, Estelle Woolford, Meredith Zeallear, Alice Zusman, Ensemble: Ava Bame, Autumn Bampton, Anne Farrell, Beatrice Galaise, Reese Juday, Marie Leray, Samantha Pietro, Charlotte Proudfoot, Dance Captains: Juliet Erlenbach, Aeva Joyner, Meredith Zeallear, Asst. Dance Captains: Royale Lyles, Rowan Sittler.

New Albany Middle School Theatre presents Oliver Jr. to be performed October 27 - 29, 2023, at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts - Mershad Hall. 100 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 170 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 Purchase tickets: https://sites.google.com/a/napls.us/nams-drama-club/home

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer