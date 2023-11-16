Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's MEAN GIRLS - High School Edition!

Mean Girls will run from November 16 - 18, 2023

By: Nov. 16, 2023

Growing up on the African Savannah has not prepared teenage Cady Heron for the wild and vicious ways of the school in her new suburban Illinois home.

Book by Tina Fey, Music by Jeff Richmond, Lyrics by Nell Benjamin, Directed by Elliott Lemberg, Choreography by Broadway Bound Dance Centre, Cast; Dawn Schweitzer / Gretchen Understudy: Kate Armstrong, Marymount Captain: Regan Balistrere, Taylor Wedell: Shelby Bilberry, Marymount 1: Natalie Boyer, Damian Hubbard: Lee Brechter, Sonja Acquino / Janis Understudy: Jaisel Cherry, Mathletes Moderator: Parker Cohn, Mrs. Heron: Samantha Downing. Sarah: Ava Feisel, Lizzie Therman / Karen Understudy: Anna Fishbaugh, Joan the Secretary: Maddie Ford, Janis Sarkisian: Jorie Freedman, Caitlyn Caussin: Brie Funk, Glenn Cocco: Victoria Gonzalez-Zorce, Karen Smith: Pepper Hagan, Mr. Buck: Olivia Horne, Marymount 3: Amanda Ilozurike, Sophie K / Regina Understudy: Regan James, Coach Carr / Damian Understudy: James Jenkins, Regina George: Katelyn Kieninger, Jason W / Aaron Understudy: Ian Kopf, Cady Heron: Gabby Lewis, Teary Girl: Erin Marshall, Christian: Ella Massie, Martin J: Aidan Millerick, Marymount 2: Audrey Muzi, Mr. Duvall: Joseph Quigley, Mrs. George: Mimi Rooney, Tyler K: Aleksander Saken, French Teacher: Caroline Samanich, Karnapriya (Kevin) Ganatra: Sahil Shah, Shane Oman: Ben Silverman, Ms. Norbury: Olivia Smith, Mr. Heron: Jupiter Talbot, Rachel Hamilton: Maria Thiel, Grace A / Cady Understudy: Annie Trybus, Caroline K: Riley Walsh, Aaron Samuels: Drew Wintersteller, Gretchen Wieners: Emma Wintersteller, Michelle T: Janelle Yawson

Performances are Nov 16, 17 and 18 @ 7pm & Nov 18 @ 2pm, at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts 100 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054  170 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054  Purchase tickets: https://my.cbusarts.com/events/6359

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

