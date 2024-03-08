Photos: First look at Naomi & Gretta present DAYLIGHT SAVE THE WORLD

Daylight Save the World will run from March 7 - 10, 2024
This Bond-esque story pits Naomi and Gretta in a battle for time itself. Featuring a live band, vocals, and always more laughs than you can handle.
Join this duo for Daylight Save the World starring Naomi Wayne and Gretta Goodbottom with special guest villains each performance. Don't Forget to Spring Forward!
Performances run March 7 - 10, 2024 at District West, 145 N 5th St. Columbus OH 43215 Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://districtwest614.com/.../daylight-saves-the-world.../
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
Videos