Photos: First look at Mount Vernon Arts Consortium presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.

By Joe Landry, based on the story, The Greatest Gift by Philip Van Doren Stern, Directed by Ian Fraser Ernsberger, Cast: Tony Montgomery, Abigail Tayse, Steve Jefferson, Aaron Moreland, Jeffrey Scott, Kate Ernsberger, Mike Andrews, Mason Mickley, Carol Pletcher, Steve Herbst, Megan Evans, Lucas Herbst, Sage Szucs, Andrew Duffy.

Performances are November 24 - 26, 2023 at the Knox Memorial Theater. 112 E. High St, Mount Vernon, OH 43050, Tickets and more info at: https://www.mvac.org/wonderful-life

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer